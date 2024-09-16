    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Chances for 50 bps interest rate cut skyrocket, according to the recently shared update
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 13:10
    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bloomberg Terminal has just shared on the X platform that data provided by CME FEDWATCH shows that odds of a high interest rate have surpassed 50%.

    Advertisement

    This week, on September 18, the FOMC is to hold a scheduled meeting on which a decision about bringing down the interest rates is expected to be made.

    According to the data from CME FEDWATCH, the probability bet on a 50 basic points rate cut now comprises 63%, the chances of a 25 basic point cut equal 37%.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars
    Binance to List 3 Major Meme Coins, Here Are Tickers
    Crucial Ryoshi Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Satoshi-Era Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Started Selling, Reaching 446x

    The expectation of a rate cut announced by the Fed Reserve several times earlier this year have been one of the key drivers for the Bitcoin price surges this year. Last week on Friday, the price of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin jumped by almost 5%, allowing BTC to reclaim the $60,000 price level.

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin witnessed a decline of 3.22%, falling from $60,000 to the $58,560 zone, where it is changing hands at the time of writing this article.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is About to 'Explode'
    Sun, 09/15/2024 - 09:35
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is About to 'Explode'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Many analysts predict that the approaching Fed interest rate cut is likely to allow the Bitcoin rally to continue and advance towards higher levels this year, if other bullish scenarios play out.

    #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 12:51
    'Faster Than Solana': Cardano Creator Reveals How to Spend 20 Million ADA
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 12:25
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Returns With Millions and Massive Profit
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Onboard Secures Funding from Coinbase Ventures & LAVA to Drive Global Expansion and Unlock Onchain Economy Potential
    WOW Summit: Bangkok to Host the Defining Innovation Event of the Year, Shaping the Future of Blockchain, Web3, AI, Mobility, and FinTech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Rally to Continue? Big Fed Rate Cut Probability Soars
    'Faster Than Solana': Cardano Creator Reveals How to Spend 20 Million ADA
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Returns With Millions and Massive Profit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD