Bitcoin Price Direction in June Forecasted by BTC Top Trader

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 16:30
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin (BTC) closed its first negative month in 2023
Bitcoin Price Direction in June Forecasted by BTC Top Trader
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Seasoned Bitcoin trader Bob Loukas shares his forecast about BTC's price action in June.

Loukas says he remains bearish on the Bitcoin chart as he speaks about a "perfectly structured 4-year cycle in the early phase."

He adds that a pullback in June to the lower $20,000 level would be a tremendous gift.

Loukas' forecast seems to align with current market realities, as Bitcoin just closed its first negative month in 2023.

As liquidity tightens again after the U.S. debt ceiling is raised, cryptocurrency markets are preparing for a downturn, according to analysts.

The Federal Reserve is winding down its balance sheet and replenishing the U.S. Treasury general account, which will remove hundreds of billions of dollars from the financial system and might pressure cryptocurrency prices in the coming months.

Early in the year, optimism about the Fed pausing rate hikes contributed to an increase in the price of risk assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, reached a high of $31,000 thanks to the market-wide crypto rise.

In May, legendary trader Peter Brandt pointed out a key pattern on the Bitcoin (BTC) chart: a "pennant" or "flag" pattern, which he claims has short-term bearish implications.

Related
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Warning as Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Key Pattern

As the cryptocurrency market bounced and lost momentum, Bitcoin dropped on Wednesday to end its first negative month of the year.

Bitcoin ended May down 7.9%, marking its worst month since November 2022. On May 31, the leading cryptocurrency plummeted to trade at a low of $26,842.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 0.27% in the last 24 hours to $26,886.

However, on a positive note, on-chain analytics firm Santiment points out that Bitcoin continues to see more of its existing supply move into self-custody. Though not a perfect indicator, declining coins on exchanges generally hint at future bull runs, given enough time to play out, Santiment stated.

#Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image New ATH for Cardano-Based Meme Coin SNEK as It's Added By This Major Exchange
06/01/2023 - 16:15
New ATH for Cardano-Based Meme Coin SNEK as It's Added By This Major Exchange
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Perpetual Futures Listed on Kraken, Ripple Lawsuit Speculated to Settle in June, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Supposed to Be in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/01/2023 - 16:02
SHIB Perpetual Futures Listed on Kraken, Ripple Lawsuit Speculated to Settle in June, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Supposed to Be in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Polygon-Based USDC Can Now Be Sent on Coinbase Wallet With Zero Gas
06/01/2023 - 15:55
Polygon-Based USDC Can Now Be Sent on Coinbase Wallet With Zero Gas
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov