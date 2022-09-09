Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

Yuri Molchan
Peter Schiff has sold his bank to U.S. company that plans to expand its use in Puerto Rico
Vocal Bitcoin opponent Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Bank, has tweeted that his deal on selling his bank is over. This happened after, earlier this summer, he agreed to sell the bank and accept Bitcoin as payment for it.

Schiff sells bank's assets

Schiff took to Twitter to announce that he has managed to sell his bank - but not quite in the way he planned. Instead of a total sale to Texas-based Qenta fintech company, the firm has acquired all of Euro Pacific's assets from its receivership.

Clients' deposits will be shifted to Qenta's subsidiary in the UAE. Initially, Qenta planned to acquire the troubled bank and "greatly expand its operations in Puerto Rico."

In a tweet on July 9, he confessed that he was even prepared to accept the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, as payment for his bank if Puerto Rican regulators approved the deal. The foremost task for him is to protect his clients. However, today Schiff did not mention whether he got paid in Bitcoin.

Charles Hoskinson Says Bitcoin Should Adopt Cardano's Ofelimous Protocol to Survive

Schiff's bank in legal trouble

As reported by U.Today earlier, the operations of Euro Pacific Bank run by Peter Schiff were suspended as it failed to comply with the requirements of the local law in Puerto Rico regarding the net minimum capital held in the bank.

In connection with that, customers' accounts were frozen. Besides, regulators wanted to shut the bank down over tax evasion and money laundering accusations, while no evidence of either crime was spotted.

Schiff did admit, though, that his bank was new to the country and did not hold the minimum amount of money required by the law. Thus, it was costing Schiff a lot of money to run, with hardly any profits coming from it.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

