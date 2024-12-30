Advertisement
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin mining difficulty has had yet another positive adjustment
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 7:15
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by CoinWarz, Bitcoin mining difficulty has reached a new record high of 109.78 trillion. 

    The latest positive difficulty adjustment took place on Sunday. The widely tracked metric has increased by 1.16%.

    Bitcoin mining difficulty has now grown 24% over the past 90 days. It has added 52% since the start of the year. 

    The next difficulty adjustment, which is expected to take place on Jan. 14, is expected to be a negative one. The key metric is currently projected to plunge by more than 8% to roughly 100.7 trillion.

    It is worth noting that mining difficulty adjustments typically take place every two weeks. Satoshi's stroke of genius ensures that new coins do not get over- or underproduced.

    Bitcoin's hashrate, the metric that shows the total computational power of the network, also keeps hitting new record highs. On Dec. 15, it surpassed 800 EH/s for the first time, according to data provided by Blockchain.com. 

    This shows that Bitcoin's fundamentals remain remarkably strong. Some analysts believe that the price of the leading cryptocurrency tends to follow its hashrate based on past price action. 

    Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency reached a new record high of $108,135, according to CoinGecko data. However, it is now trading at $93,638 after slipping by more than 13%.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

