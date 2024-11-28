Advertisement
AD

    Swiss Canton Votes to Study Bitcoin Mining

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bern will explore Bitcoin mining for stabilizing the energy grid and utilizing excess energy
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 19:53
    Swiss Canton Votes to Study Bitcoin Mining
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The parliament of the Swiss canton of Bern has passed legislation to study Bitcoin mining, according to Samuel Kullmann, a Bitcoin-friendly member of the right-wing populist Federal Democratic Union of Switzerland (EDU) party. 

    The vote was 85 to 48 in favor of the aforementioned legislation. 

    The proposal was co-sponsored by Kullmann, Simon Ryser, a member of the Green Liberal Party, Mathias Mueller, Korab Rashiti, two members of the Swiss People's Party, and Philipp Kohli, a member of the Center Party. 

    HOT Stories
    Swiss Canton Votes to Study Bitcoin Mining
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Scores 0 Flow in 2 Days, What's Happening?
    Michael Saylor Drops Epic Satoshi Message: Details

    The cantonal government is now tasked with preparing a report to analyze the potential of Bitcoin mining.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 18:21
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The canon could potentially utilize unused energy for producing Bitcoin, a practice that is gaining more traction around the globe. As reported by U.Today, a subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings recently started mining the largest cryptocurrency with excess green energy. 

    Bern will also explore how Bitcoin mining could potentially be used for stabilizing the energy grid. 

    The proposal is part of the legislative initiatives from the nonpartisan "Parliamentary Group Bitcoin." It is aimed to ensure that the cancon is prepared for the digitization of the financial world. 

    Related
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    Wed, 08/28/2024 - 05:48
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "We expect that Bitcoin will play a central role in financial systems of the future and that its potential is diverse. If the Canton of Bern can develop an innovative strategy, it could become an attractive location for Bitcoin-related businesses," the legislation said. 

    The proposal mentioned that Bitcoin's appeal stems from Bitcoin's appeal stems from its fixed supply cap of 21 million coins. "The guaranteed scarcity makes Bitcoin an interesting alternative for people seeking a store of value beyond traditional currency systems," it said. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 18:21
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 15:53
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Scores 0 Flow in 2 Days, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Reaches 15 Million Users, Achieving New Milestone in Global Crypto Exchange
    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Swiss Canton Votes to Study Bitcoin Mining
    Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Might Skyrocket to $3 Million
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Scores 0 Flow in 2 Days, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD