    Is Bitcoin Miner Revenue Ready for Major Upswing?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin miners might see serious recovery in terms of profits in next few weeks
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 15:37
    Is Bitcoin Miner Revenue Ready for Major Upswing?
    A fascinating and predictable cycle in Bitcoin miner revenue provides information about general market trends. The four stages of each cycle are euphoria, capitulation, relief and bearish capitulation. Knowing these phases will make it easier to forecast future changes in miner profits and the price of Bitcoin.

    As Bitcoin's price stays low, less productive miners are forced out, resulting in a decline in miner revenue during bear capitulation. As weaker players leave, the market stabilizes and prepares for a recovery, which frequently signals the end of a bearish phase. Although total revenue is suppressed, remaining miners may be able to slightly increase their share of rewards when mining difficulty decreases in tandem with a decline in miner revenue.  

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin's price starts to rise during this stage, increasing miner profits. Miners are gradually turning a profit again during this phase, which marks a shift from bear to bull market conditions. As miners return, revenue steadily rises, contributing to the general mood of the market and frequently drawing in new Bitcoin investors. 

    The price of Bitcoin and miner revenue declined once more during a cycle, although not as sharply as during bear capitulation. This brief retreat serves as a reprieve before a subsequent significant stage. Although it is short-lived, this stage frequently signals some profit-taking and market recalibration. Bull euphoria is the last stage.  

    Retail and institutional interest in Bitcoin peaks during this phase, which is the cycle's peak and frequently marks the end of the bull market. Since high revenue corresponds with high prices, these cycles of miner revenue frequently reflect changes in the price of Bitcoin. A new upswing phase in miner revenue, such as the one that is currently developing, usually signals that Bitcoin is about to experience bullish momentum. 

    The present increase in miner revenue may predict another Bitcoin rally, if history is to be repeated, which could position the market for a robust bullish phase.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

