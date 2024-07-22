    Bitcoin Might Skyrocket 100% as China Cuts Interest Rate

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    History says China can fuel 100% rally in Bitcoin price
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 13:55
    Bitcoin Might Skyrocket 100% as China Cuts Interest Rate
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the broader crypto ecosystem focuses on the likely commencement of trading for spot Ethereum ETFs, Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital cryptocurrency, seems set for an uptick. Based on signals from historical trends, Bitcoin is about to skyrocket by up to 100% to take its price over $120,000.

    Advertisement

    China and Bitcoin trigger

    Notably, Jamie Coutts, a renowned crypto analyst, in a post on X, notified followers of the move by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). The bank recently injected some liquidity and cut th interest rate by 10 basis point in a bid to support growth in the country.

    Related
    Mt. Gox $6 Billion Bitcoin Stack on Move Again: Selling Incoming?
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 08:19
    Mt. Gox $6 Billion Bitcoin Stack on Move Again: Selling Incoming?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    According to Coutts, such liquidity injection has always had a corresponding effect on the crypto space. According to records, this pattern traces back to 2016. Each time the PBoC injects capital into the economy, Bitcoin appreciates by a minimum of 100% the next month.

    Based on this analysis, there is anticipation in the broader crypto community that August is going to be bullish. Some analysts say the bullish pattern will extend to altcoins such as Ethereum, Shiba Inu and XRP, among others.

    Currently, Bitcoin has rebounded positively after the dip it suffered following sales of BTC by the German authorities, which caused a bearish trend on the market for a while. However, Bitcoin has managed to surge more than 12% within a single week with a massive weekly candle.

    Analysts foresee new highs for Bitcoin

    Per CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading at $67,383.33, up 0.77% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor is also bullish about the digital asset. In a recent post on X, he shared a graph of Bitcoin’s progress against other assets, including gold.

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 170% in Volume, What's Going On?
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 11:41
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 170% in Volume, What's Going On?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    In an earlier U.Today report, based on the Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin is projected to reach $140,000 and a new all-time-high of $190,000 within a 12-month period.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why
    Jul 22, 2024 - 13:48
    Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image English Football Club Acquires $4.5 Million in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Jul 22, 2024 - 13:48
    English Football Club Acquires $4.5 Million in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    Jul 22, 2024 - 13:48
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Might Skyrocket 100% as China Cuts Interest Rate
    Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 54%: Here's Why
    English Football Club Acquires $4.5 Million in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD