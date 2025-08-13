Advertisement
    'Everything Trending to Zero Against Bitcoin,' '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Warns

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 7:44
    JAN3 boss Samson Mow issues major Bitcoin reminder for potential patient winners
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin proponent and the CEO at JAN3, a company that helps nation-states to adopt BTC, has addressed the global BTC community with an ultra-bullish X post.

    In it, Mow once again underscored the unlimited economic potential of Bitcoin, which he expects to develop in the near future. Mow is widely known as a firm advocate of BTC inevitably reaching $1 million per coin.

    Mow's ultra-bullish Bitcoin message to community

    Samson Mow believes that every single asset is trending toward zero against Bitcoin, and this is what he expects to happen eventually. In his X post, he reminded the BTC community about this: “Everything is trending to zero against Bitcoin. Don’t ever forget that.”

    Mow’s bullish position is based on the fact that Bitcoin has no centralized issuer, unlike with altcoins that followed BTC, and its supply is strictly limited to 21 million coins. More than 19 million have been mined already, and this is making Bitcoin even more scarce than before. Besides, since January 2024, spot ETFs have been accumulating BTC.

    Also, this year, several companies began following the playbook of Michael Saylor’s Strategy and started to accumulate BTC, funding those purchases by issuing securities, which are being bought by investors who prefer to have indirect exposure to Bitcoin.

    Similar tweets are often published by another Bitcoin maximalist, Max Keiser, who is an early BTC adopter, financial commentator and currently the Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele. In 2021, this country adopted Bitcoin as the only legal medium of exchange.

    Bitcoin loses $122,000 this week despite low CPI data

    Earlier this week, the largest cryptocurrency succeeded in reaching a local top of $122,300 after a 5% increase experienced over the weekend. However, by now, a rebound has taken place, pushing BTC down 2.42%.

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $119,300. On Tuesday, the inflation report was released and the CPI data came out lower than experts had anticipated – 2.7% versus the expected 2.8%. Even though it may signify that the Fed Reserve could cut rates later this year, BTC remained unfazed by this news, going down from above $122,000 to under $120,000.

