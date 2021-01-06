Bitcoin Market Cap Crosses $650 Billion First Time in History

Market capitalization of the world's biggest crypto has surged above the $650 billion level before it rolled back later on

Bitcoiner and major influencer in the cryptocurrency community, Anthony Pompliano, has spread the word about a new record set by Bitcoin's market cap as its value topped the $650 billion mark for the first time in Bitcoin's history.

However, at press time, TradingView shows that the value of this metric has rolled back to $643.118 billion.

As Bitcoin has been surging for the past two months and setting new price records, its market cap has trumped that of the Visa payments giant, as well as Walmart and Samsung.

The most recent financial giant left behind by Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization value is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fund.

Earlier today, the world's biggest cryptocurrency broke through an all-time high of $35,000. By now, it has rolled back to the $34,620 level, as per TradingView.