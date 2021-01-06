ENG
RU

Bitcoin Market Cap Crosses $650 Billion First Time in History

News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:46
article image
Yuri Molchan
Market capitalization of the world's biggest crypto has surged above the $650 billion level before it rolled back later on
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoiner and major influencer in the cryptocurrency community, Anthony Pompliano, has spread the word about a new record set by Bitcoin's market cap as its value topped the $650 billion mark for the first time in Bitcoin's history.

BTC
Image via Twitter

However, at press time, TradingView shows that the value of this metric has rolled back to $643.118 billion.

BTC
Image via TradingView

As Bitcoin has been surging for the past two months and setting new price records, its market cap has trumped that of the Visa payments giant, as well as Walmart and Samsung.

The most recent financial giant left behind by Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization value is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fund.

Earlier today, the world's biggest cryptocurrency broke through an all-time high of $35,000. By now, it has rolled back to the $34,620 level, as per TradingView.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

