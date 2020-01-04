BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Is Much Better Than Gold – Unseizable and Extremely Portable: Weiss Ratings

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    In the seemingly endless dispute of investors about gold and Bitcoin, the financial agency Weiss Ratings takes the side of BTC, mentioning its advantages over gold

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Two prominent experts in the sphere of finance and economy have recently slammed Bitcoin as inferior to gold – the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the chairman of SchiffGold Peter Schiff and billionaire Mark Cuban.

However, the financial agency Weiss Ratings takes the side of the flagship digital currency and explains why.

Weiss Ratings takes the side of Bitcoin

The Weiss Crypto Ratings branch of the agency assesses various aspects of different crypto coins and even ranks them. Its personal favorite seems to be Cardano (ADA). Last year, it praised this platform several times, saying that it is superior to other platforms and coins.

Weiss Crypto Ratings twice decreased the techno score of EOS for lack of decentralization in the project.

Now, the agency takes the side of Bitcoin in the argument about whether gold is better than Bitcoin or not that has been going on Twitter and in media for a long time already.

Must Read
Peter Schiff Reveals the Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's Price Rally - READ MORE

'Unseazable and extremely portable'

In its recent tweet, the agency states that, unlike gold, Bitcoin cannot be seized and it is extremely portable. Anyone can send any amount of BTC to almost any spot on the planet cheaply and extremely quickly.

Those who prefer gold over BTC

As has been reported by U.Today recently, the billionaire Mark Cuban stated that he’d rather buy bananas than Bitcoin. Later on, he mentioned on Twitter that Bitcoin is less useful than gold, entering a debate with the crypto community and with the prominent BTC supporter Anthony Pompliano in particular.

Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, is also known to be a Bitcoin hater, who believes that gold is the most reliable investment.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has the Growth Potential Been Confirmed?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Do bulls have enough strength to hold yesterday’s growth?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There is a slight increase in volatility on the cryptocurrency market against the background of a very limited incoming news flow. Since Thursday, the indicator of total market capitalization has added 3.1%, and at the moment its value is $196 Bln.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The key parameters of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$133 617 192 040

$7 365,62

18 140 662 BTC

0,07%

Ethereum

ETH

$14 625 498 734

$134,01

$9 691 773 198

0,94%

XRP

XRP

$8 363 168 427

$0,192976

$1 141 691 081

-0,17%

BTC/USD 

The dynamics of BTC over the past two days are characterized by increased volatility. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price to Break Out for Real if It Hits $7,800: Crypto Trader - READ MORE

After the quotes of the first coin consolidated for some time near the blue line, a sharp squeeze downward occurred on the increased volume, and after only a few hours, the take-up was twice as large in amplitude.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin keeps consolidating near the area of $7,300. The bullish divergence on the RSI indicator is still relevant and as a short-term idea, one should consider a scenario with the growth to $7,400. 

Bitcoin is trading at $7,318 at press time.

ETH/USD

While Bitcoin has stopped its growth for a while, Ethereum is not losing time. Its rate has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. 

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

ETH quotes remain sideways at $124- $136 and are currently moving to the upper boundary of the specified range. Some increase in volatility is noted. As previously mentioned, for the opportunity to trade from purchases, from a technical point of view, the bulls need to confidently gain a foothold above the $136 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $133.38 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is trading without visible changes. The price has remained in the lateral range between $0.18- $0.2 for more than two weeks.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

According to the chart, buyers could not reach the $0.1950 level. Moreover, XRP has not yet faced such sharp growth as other coins yesterday. Thus, the lines of the MACD indicator are going down to the nearest support at $0.19. 

XRP is trading at $0.1917 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

