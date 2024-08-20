    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Famous philosopher Harari has referred to Bitcoin as art form and shared his take on AI
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 11:55
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Prominent Israeli historian, philosopher and author of several bestselling books (“Sapience,” for example) Yuval Noah Harari has shared his take on artificial intelligence, along with giving his opinion on Bitcoin and other financial tools. He offered BTC a high appraisal, likening it to art. This happened after he took a jab at Bitcoin several months ago.

    The famous intellectual also made a stunning AI prediction, suggesting his own interpretation of this famous abbreviation.

    "Bitcoin is an art form," and AI stands for "alien intelligence"

    Yuval Noah Harari has published part of a recent interview, in which he talks about the fast development of artificial intelligence, Bitcoin and financial tools. In particular, the scientist talked about creativity, believing that AI may become a game-changer in this area and revolutionize the sphere of finance.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With New Post
    Solana Users Targeted with Malicious Chrome Extension
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lowest Level in 2024? What's Happening, XRP Secures Golden Cross, Ethereum (ETH) Takes Wrong Turn

    Harari stated that the AI abbreviation should be deciphered not as “artificial intelligence” but as “alien intelligence.” He said that there is nothing artificial about AI. Its new forms are developing on their own. The philosopher is definite that AI is capable of producing a different kind of creativity, and “precisely because of that, it’s really going to be a game changer in so many fields.”

    Harari believes that this will even be true of the finance field. The philosopher considers financial devices as “a kind of art form.” Here he named such financial tools as bonds, currency and Bitcoin, stating that the people who came up with the ideas of creating them had shown outstanding creativity. “It’s sort of art. Very creative. Very imaginative,” he said. Therefore, Harari expects artificial intelligence in the future to come up with “new types of financial devices that no human being would ever imagine creating.”

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Mon, 08/19/2024 - 11:09
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Harari's earlier Bitcoin critique

    In May this year, Yuval Noah Harari was somewhat critical of Bitcoin, despite his above-mentioned comparison of BTC to art. Harari said that sadly, Bitcoin is a “currency of distrust,” since its power and support of users is based on distrust to human institutions, i.e., banks.

    The intellectual pointed out that this is “an alarming development” since money was invented with a goal of creating trust between strangers.

    "I understand the causes for this distrust, but it is an alarming development," Harari pointed out.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Defends Shytoshi Kusama's Anonymity Stance
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 10:49
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 8,844% Gains: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Defends Shytoshi Kusama's Anonymity Stance
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 8,844% Gains: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD