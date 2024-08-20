Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Israeli historian, philosopher and author of several bestselling books (“Sapience,” for example) Yuval Noah Harari has shared his take on artificial intelligence, along with giving his opinion on Bitcoin and other financial tools. He offered BTC a high appraisal, likening it to art. This happened after he took a jab at Bitcoin several months ago.

The famous intellectual also made a stunning AI prediction, suggesting his own interpretation of this famous abbreviation.

"Bitcoin is an art form," and AI stands for "alien intelligence"

Yuval Noah Harari has published part of a recent interview, in which he talks about the fast development of artificial intelligence, Bitcoin and financial tools. In particular, the scientist talked about creativity, believing that AI may become a game-changer in this area and revolutionize the sphere of finance.

Harari stated that the AI abbreviation should be deciphered not as “artificial intelligence” but as “alien intelligence.” He said that there is nothing artificial about AI. Its new forms are developing on their own. The philosopher is definite that AI is capable of producing a different kind of creativity, and “precisely because of that, it’s really going to be a game changer in so many fields.”

What happens when AI thinks and creates differently from humans? This ‘Alien Intelligence’ is a game changer in so many fields. Full discussion at https://t.co/7M2r9Un9DL.#AI #AlienIntelligence pic.twitter.com/SbEdkdnvoK — Yuval Noah Harari (@harari_yuval) August 19, 2024

Harari believes that this will even be true of the finance field. The philosopher considers financial devices as “a kind of art form.” Here he named such financial tools as bonds, currency and Bitcoin, stating that the people who came up with the ideas of creating them had shown outstanding creativity. “It’s sort of art. Very creative. Very imaginative,” he said. Therefore, Harari expects artificial intelligence in the future to come up with “new types of financial devices that no human being would ever imagine creating.”

Harari's earlier Bitcoin critique

In May this year, Yuval Noah Harari was somewhat critical of Bitcoin, despite his above-mentioned comparison of BTC to art. Harari said that sadly, Bitcoin is a “currency of distrust,” since its power and support of users is based on distrust to human institutions, i.e., banks.

The intellectual pointed out that this is “an alarming development” since money was invented with a goal of creating trust between strangers.

"I understand the causes for this distrust, but it is an alarming development," Harari pointed out.