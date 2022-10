Bitcoin futures are now being traded mostly by whales, which means that Bitcoin is likely in the middle of another accumulation phase

According to CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju, Bitcoin futures are now being traded mostly by whales.

Image by cryptoquant.com

The average amount of deposits to derivatives exchanges is "relatively big," Ju says.

This likely means that the largest cryptocurrency is now undergoing another accumulation cycle.

For comparison, futures traders were mostly retail investors since the majority of deposits were relatively small.

As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency derivatives volumes remain relatively high despite the fact that