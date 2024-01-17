Crucial Spot Bitcoin ETF Prediction Issued by VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gabor Gurbacs from VanEck, one of the spot-based Bitcoin ETF issuers, has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to share his thoughts on the BTC exchange-traded products approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the U.S. recently.

Summarizing the whole “story” about how the current Bitcoin market has managed to produce spot Bitcoin ETFs, he made what can be called a “bullish prediction” about how much these new products will be able to increase access to Bitcoin on the market.

Bitcoin ETF “prediction” by Gurbacs

VanEck’s strategy advisor Gurbacs tweeted that the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs was the result of “the largest coordinated institutional effort in the history of financial instruments to bring a financial product to life.” All market participants, from average Bitcoin holders to cryptocurrency exchanges and even media “methodically made it work.”

Now, as the SEC greenlighted the new Bitcoin-based product, Gurbacs believes, it will help to increase access to Bitcoin 10-50x within one year for traditional capital makers who, for various reasons, avoided buying Bitcoin directly.

— Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) January 17, 2024

In a Twitter thread published on Tuesday, Grubacs said he now expects cash flows and M&A activity regarding spot Bitcoin ETFs to face a substantial increase. Financial institutions also want “a piece of the Bitcoin pie,” therefore, they have launched spot ETFs and will not spare money to “acquire teams and products with a potential,” VanEck’s crypto advisor stated.

Another thing shared by Gurbacs is that he believes that there will certainly be successful cryptocurrency asset companies that will be able to create new products to rival traditional financial giants. For future winners, it will be greatly important what technologies they own and what teams they hire, Gabor Gurbacs stated, adding: “It’s not about money. It’s about power.”

Bitcoin sell-off continues

The Bitcoin price continues to decline after an epic surge last week. Since Wednesday, Jan. 11, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has lost more than 13% already as traders continue to sell some of their BTC to capitalize on growth; many are also selling to find cash in order to buy some spot Bitcoin ETFs.

According to Cryptoquant data, miners are also selling Bitcoin. Over the last 24 hours, they have dumped 10,600 Bitcoins worth approximately $455.8 million.