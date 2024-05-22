Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETP Greenlit in UK, But There's a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    WisdomTree's cryptocurrency ETPs will be able to start trading on London Stock Exchange
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 15:53
    Bitcoin ETP Greenlit in UK, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    New York-based global financial firm WisdomTree has received approval from the United Kingdom's financial regulatory body in order to list its physically-backed nonleveraged cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) that track the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

    Advertisement

    The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has allowed these ETFs to start trading on the 11th biggest stock exchange in the world on May 28, Bloomberg reports.

    However, as noted by ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the new products will not be available for retail investors, meaning that the impact of this listing will be rather subdued. 

    HOT Stories
    Explosive 17,400% Bitcoin Surge Noted by Gabor Gurbacs, Here's Question He Asks
    Explosive 17,400% Bitcoin Surge Noted by Gabor Gurbacs, Here's Question He Asks
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Breaks Silence on Dogecoin ETF
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place

    Earlier this year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved a slew of spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, to much fanfare. These products revived interest in the crypto market, pushing the Bitcoin price to record highs in March. 

    Related
    Wed, 05/15/2024 - 06:49
    MicroStrategy to Be Added to Major Equity Index
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    European ETPs are nothing new since they have been around since 2019. Even some relatively arcane altcoins have their own ETPs in Europe. 

    The key difference between these products and the much-talked-about U.S. Bitcoin ETF lies in legal aspects. As explained by Michael Delew, head of capital markets at WisdomTree, European ETFs cannot offer a single commodity. Hence, they use the "ETP" structure that offers investment similar to exposure to a certain cryptocurrency. 

    Related
    Thu, 05/16/2024 - 05:46
    Futures Exchange Giant CME Plans To Kick Off Bitcoin Trading
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    It is worth noting that U.S. Bitcoin ETFs cannot accept the underlying cryptocurrency in-kind. Instead, they stick to cash orders.  

    Apart from WisdomTree, cryptocurrency ETPs are also offered by such firms as CoinShares, 21Shares and ETC Group. They have applied for applications to list their products on the LSE.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Massive 142,000 Ethereum Shuffled in and out of Exchanges
    2024/05/22 15:48
    Massive 142,000 Ethereum Shuffled in and out of Exchanges
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image DOGE Skyrockets 100% in Whale Transactions Amid Dogecoin ETF Rumors
    2024/05/22 15:48
    DOGE Skyrockets 100% in Whale Transactions Amid Dogecoin ETF Rumors
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 22
    2024/05/22 15:48
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $BEER, a New Solana-Based Memecoin completes Pre-Sale of 30,000 SOL this week
    Soulbound: Your All-in-One Hub for Gaming, Streaming, and Creativity
    The leading Fintech and Insurtech conference in the Southeast will take place on June 12-13 at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETP Greenlit in UK, But There's a Catch
    Massive 142,000 Ethereum Shuffled in and out of Exchanges
    DOGE Skyrockets 100% in Whale Transactions Amid Dogecoin ETF Rumors
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD