Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time

On Monday, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds logged $580 million worth of outflows. These are the largest single-day outflows to date, according to data provided by Bianco Research.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded as much as $169 million worth of inflows.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) comes in second place with $138 million.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) also recorded rather disastrous outflows of $89.5 million and $79.8 million, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is the only ETF product that managed to remain in the green. On Monday, it still attracted $26 million worth of inflows despite massive outflows recorded by other products.

As reported by U.Today , Jim Bianco, president and macro strategist at Bianco Research, recently ruffled some feathers in the Bitcoin community by doubling down on his claim that much-talked-about ETF products are not actually attracting fresh inflows. This, according to Bianco, explains why the BTC price has failed to move substantially higher despite recording-breaking inflows recorded by ETF products last week.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $68,567 after dipping by 0.6% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency topped the $73,000 level last week, but the bulls fell short of pulling off a new lifetime peak.

Ethereum ETFs have also recorded rather significant outflows of roughy $63 million, according to data provided by SoSo Value. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) and Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded $31.94 million and $31.5 million worth of outflows, respectively.