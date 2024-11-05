    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs have recorded record-breaking outflows
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 6:08
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Monday, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds logged $580 million worth of outflows. These are the largest single-day outflows to date, according to data provided by Bianco Research.  

    Advertisement

    Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded as much as $169 million worth of inflows. 

    The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) comes in second place with $138 million. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K
    Here's When XRP Downtrend Can End, Tron (TRX) Shows 36% Rally Everyone Is Missing, Solana (SOL) Price Drops by 11%, But Bullish Signal Is Here
    Here's Why This Bitcoin Market Cycle Is Different

    Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) also recorded rather disastrous outflows of $89.5 million and $79.8 million, respectively. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs About to Reach Major Milestone
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 08:31
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs About to Reach Major Milestone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Unsurprisingly, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is the only ETF product that managed to remain in the green. On Monday, it still attracted $26 million worth of inflows despite massive outflows recorded by other products. 

    As reported by U.Today, Jim Bianco, president and macro strategist at Bianco Research, recently ruffled some feathers in the Bitcoin community by doubling down on his claim that much-talked-about ETF products are not actually attracting fresh inflows. This, according to Bianco, explains why the BTC price has failed to move substantially higher despite recording-breaking inflows recorded by ETF products last week. 

    Related
    BlackRock Exec: 75% of Bitcoin ETF Investment Comes From Crypto Fans, Not Wall Street
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 13:00
    BlackRock Exec: 75% of Bitcoin ETF Investment Comes From Crypto Fans, Not Wall Street
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $68,567 after dipping by 0.6% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency topped the $73,000 level last week, but the bulls fell short of pulling off a new lifetime peak. 

    Ethereum ETFs have also recorded rather significant outflows of roughy $63 million, according to data provided by SoSo Value. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) and Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded $31.94 million and $31.5 million worth of outflows, respectively. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 5:02
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 5, 2024 - 0:01
    Here's When XRP Downtrend Can End, Tron (TRX) Shows 36% Rally Everyone Is Missing, Solana (SOL) Price Drops by 11%, But Bullish Signal Is Here
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Legend of Arcadia: Redefining Community-Driven Operations
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K
    Here's When XRP Downtrend Can End, Tron (TRX) Shows 36% Rally Everyone Is Missing, Solana (SOL) Price Drops by 11%, But Bullish Signal Is Here
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD