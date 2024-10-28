Spot Bitcoin ETFs About to Reach Major Milestone

According to ETF analyst Nate Geraci, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are now approaching 1 million Bitcoins in total holdings.

Collectively, they control roughly 5% of the total supply of the flagship cryptocurrency.

Last week, Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total of $988 million worth of inflows.

BlackRock's record-shattering IBIT saw $1.15 billion worth of inflows in just a single week.

For comparison, spot Ether ETFs attracted only a small portion of these inflows ($78.89 million). These products continue to suffer from rather tepid investor interest.

On Oct. 25, IBIT attracted a staggering $291 million worth of fresh money.

These positive ETF flows have coincided with Bitcoin's impressive price recovery. The flagship cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $68,384, according to CoinGecko data.

According to data provided by SoSoValue, BlackRock's IBIT has now approached $24 billion. It is already the best-performing ETF in terms of inflows among all the ETFs launched over the past four years.

Grayscale's GBTC and Fidelity's FBTC come in second and third places with $14.72 billion and $12.42 billion, respectively.

Ark Invest's ARKB and Bitwise's BITB are also in the top 5 with $2.65 billion and $2.28 billion, respectively.

As reported by U.Today , analyst Eric Balchunas predicted that Bitcoin ETFs could end up collectively surpassing Satoshi Nakamoto, the crater of the original cryptocurrency, as the biggest holder of BTC by Christmas.