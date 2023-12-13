Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETF: Bloomberg Analyst Cautions Against Extreme Expectations

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Top analyst pours cold water on $100 billion inflow expectations on Bitcoin ETF
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 08:16
Bitcoin ETF: Bloomberg Analyst Cautions Against Extreme Expectations
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Expectations that a spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product will be launched are through the roof, and accompanying these expectations are projections that, if approved, the new product may welcome inflows of up to $100 billion. Top Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has come out to caution against these expectations, however, noting that such a massive volume projection may not be recorded for years.

Advertisement

Related
VanEck Predicts $2.4 Billion Influx into Bitcoin ETFs in Early 2024

Seyffart’s cautions came as a direct comment to the reaction of top mathematician Fred Krueger to the potential impact of a potential $100 billion inflow into Bitcoin. Krueger recalled how a $10 billion inflow in 2021 helped Bitcoin achieve its all-time high (ATH) above $69,000. He noted that with most of the top holders of BTC, like MicroStrategy, refusing to sell the coin, getting two million BTC to buy may be difficult.

To Seyffart, the expectations of a $100 billion inflow into the market are "extreme" especially when compared with gold, which has been around for quite some time. According to Seyffart, from 2004 to date, gold ETFs in the United States have only commanded approximately $95 billion in capital despite its wide ranging appeal to conservative investors.

The analysts posited that if Bitcoin commands the said $100 billion volume, it will undoubtedly be an outlier success case even if measured over a long time frame.

How close is Bitcoin ETF?

At the moment, there is an ongoing series of meetings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Bitcoin spot ETF applicants, which shows that much effort is being expended by the regulator in hopes of securing approval.

Related
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far

The SEC has a huge decision day ahead for the Ark Invest and 21Shares Bitcoin ETF that is due in early January. The projection is that the SEC may approve all of the spot Bitcoin ETFs at once to remove the first mover advantage for any single issuer. 

With the next approval window closed, the market is keen on seeing how the SEC navigates these expectations.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Indicate Continuing Bullish Market
2023/12/13 08:14
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Indicate Continuing Bullish Market
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit
2023/12/13 08:14
CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
2023/12/13 08:14
XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin ETF: Bloomberg Analyst Cautions Against Extreme Expectations
Bitcoin ETF: Bloomberg Analyst Cautions Against Extreme Expectations
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Indicate Continuing Bullish Market
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Indicate Continuing Bullish Market
CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit
CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit
XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
XRP Price Sticks to Gains: Ripple's Remarkable Resilience Amid Crypto Storm
Crypto Turnaround Year Predicted by Blockchain Association CEO
Crypto Turnaround Year Predicted by Blockchain Association CEO
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Under Pressure
SHIB Price Analysis for December 12
SHIB Price Analysis for December 12
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
KuCoin Banned from Doing Business by NY AG
Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
Shiba Inu Sparks 1,079% Netflow Spike as SHIB Bulls Make Comeback
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all
Advertisement
AD