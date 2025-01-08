Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Enters Distribution Phase, Is This Bad for BTC Price?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    As opposed to December, when investors were buying Bitcoin, now data shows ongoing sell-off
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 16:34
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin Enters Distribution Phase, Is This Bad for BTC Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading digital asset, has entered the distribution phase. That is, market participants are now actively engaged in selling BTC more than accumulating it. This follows the recent bullish run of Bitcoin and its corresponding price correction.

    Advertisement

    Implication of Bitcoin’s distribution phase

    In an X post by Glassnode, a leading on-chain analytics platform, the Bitcoin market has shifted as the Accumulation Trend Score (ATS) currently stands at 0.21. This score is a metric used to predict the behavior of Bitcoin holders, with a near-zero score showing distribution or selling. However, a score closer to one signals accumulation.

    Related
    Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 15:27
    Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Glassnode’s post implies that some Bitcoin holders are selling, regardless of how long they have held onto the coin. This explains the current sell-off in the broader cryptocurrency market, a shift from the trend in December 2024, when the market experienced net accumulation.

    Analysts consider this a bearish sentiment as more investors seek to lock in profits. This could signal a downturn in the market that might extend the current price slump.

    As of this writing, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $95,248.89, representing a 4.68% decline in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has registered an uptick of 46.66% to $69.99 billion, signaling increased activity on the market.

    Divergent views on Bitcoin's future

    Despite this bearish sentiment, renowned author Robert Kiyosaki sees this distribution phase as an opportunity for investors. According to Kiyosaki, the massive decline in BTC prices from $102,000 to $95,000 in the zone marks an opportunity for investors to buy low and HODL.

    Related
    21 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Announced by Satoshi Nakamoto 16 Years Ago Today
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 15:12
    21 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Announced by Satoshi Nakamoto 16 Years Ago Today
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Kiyosaki also highlighted the decreasing volume of Bitcoin left to be mined as less than two million. This emphasizes the need for investors to accumulate the asset now that the price has experienced a temporary decline.

    However, a Bitcoin critic, Peter Schiff, holds a different perspective on Bitcoin’s price action. He foresees a crash soon after buyers realize the U.S. government will not buy the coin.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 16:29
    'Everyone Will Want Your Bitcoin,' Declares MicroStrategy's Saylor
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 16:26
    Bitcoin Vaulted to Top Macroeconomic Indicator, McGlone Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Enters Distribution Phase, Is This Bad for BTC Price?
    'Everyone Will Want Your Bitcoin,' Declares MicroStrategy's Saylor
    Bitcoin Vaulted to Top Macroeconomic Indicator, McGlone Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD