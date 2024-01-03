Advertisement
Bitcoin Celebrates 15 Years with Green BTC Price Twist

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As Bitcoin turns 15, surprising green surge paints celebratory twist on historic BTC price chart
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 8:06
Bitcoin Celebrates 15 Years with Green BTC Price Twist
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a momentous celebration for the crypto community, Bitcoin, the pioneer of digital assets, marks its 15th birthday today with a surprising green twist on its price chart. The historic significance of Jan. 3 lies in the mining of Bitcoin's first block, known as the "genesis block," a milestone that reshaped the landscape of digital assets and financial markets.

Fifteen years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the inaugural block in the Bitcoin blockchain, earning a reward of 50 BTC. Embedded within that block was a message that resonates to this day: "Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks."

Little did the world know that this event would lay the foundation for a cryptocurrency market now valued in the trillions, with Bitcoin alone commanding an impressive $888 billion.

Bitcoin's 15 birthday lights up in green

As Bitcoin turns 15, the cryptocurrency is not only reminiscing about its journey but also making headlines with a notable 0.9% surge in its price since the start of the trading session.

Source: TradingView

Currently trading at $45,340, a level unseen since April 2022, Bitcoin's festive green candles on the price chart signify an upward storm, in stark contrast to the downward trend of the past.

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as Bitcoin's dominance reaches heights not witnessed since April 2021, standing at an impressive 52.42%. Symbolically aligning with its 15th birthday, Bitcoin awaits a crucial decision on the spot Bitcoin ETF, set to be unveiled in a week.

The unexpected turn of events sees major hedge fund giants like BlackRock vying to launch their ETFs on the main cryptocurrency, a development few could have foreseen in the early days of 2009 or even 2022.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

