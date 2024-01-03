Advertisement
Michael Saylor Selling Massive Amount of Stock. Is He Buying Bitcoin?

Alex Dovbnya
Michael Saylor, executive chair of MicroStrategy, has initiated a significant stock sale of about $216 million worth of shares
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 6:42
Michael Saylor, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world, has recently filed to sell 315,000 shares of MicroStrategy (MTSR), estimated to be worth approximately $216 million. 

The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing that these shares were supposed to be sold on the NASDAQ exchange on Jan. 2. 

According to the filing, the shares being sold were acquired as part of stock option exercises and awards dating back to April 2014 and as recent as early January.  

This sale represents a significant portion of Saylor's holdings in MicroStrategy, a company known for its substantial investments in Bitcoin. 

MicroStrategy's aggressive Bitcoin strategy

MicroStrategy has been aggressively increasing its Bitcoin holdings, with a recent purchase of 14,620 Bitcoins for approximately $615.7 million. 

This acquisition, which took place over a period from November 30 to December 26, 2023, brought the company's total Bitcoin holdings to about 189,150 Bitcoins, purchased at an aggregate of around $5.9 billion. 

MicroStrategy's bold approach to Bitcoin investment initiated in August 2020 with a strategic shift towards adopting Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. This strategy includes leveraging financial tactics such as zero-interest loans to boost its Bitcoin portfolio.

Buying more Bitcoin? 

The cryptocurrency community is abuzz with speculation that Saylor's stock sale could be a precursor to personal investments in Bitcoin. 

This appears to be an extremely likely scenario, especially following Saylor's confirmation in the MicroStrategy fourth-quarter conference call about his intention to buy more Bitcoin

