PointPay
PointPay

Bitcoin Cash ABC Rebrand to eCash (XEC) on July 1 to Be Supported by Binance

News
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 11:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance has announced that it will support the rebrand of Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash (XEC) and its redenomination plan of 1 BCHA:1 million XEC
Bitcoin Cash ABC Rebrand to eCash (XEC) on July 1 to Be Supported by Binance
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In its recent blog post, the Binance team has announced that the platform will support the rebrand of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) to eCash (XEC) on July 1.

8353_0
Image via Twitter

Binance to help users change their BCH ABC to XEC

Binance says it will handle all technical nuances that are necessary to help Bitcoin Cash ABC to rebrand to eCash on its platform.

The redenomination plan announced by Bitcoin Cash developers is that each holder of BCHA will have their coins converted into XEC at the 1 to 1 million ratio.

Binance stated that it does not accept any XEC deposits before the plan is implemented. The exchange warns users that if anyone does deposit XEC before the necessary date, the coins will not be put in their account.

Binance will release another announcement with more details and the times when XEC deposits and withdrawals will be activated.

Related
Grayscale’s Crypto Holdings Rise $1.1 Billion As Bitcoin Keeps Recovering

BCHA to turn into XEC, some details

A blog post in the Bitcoin ABC blog published on June 28, explains that eCash will be the next, natural, phase of Bitcoin Cash.

There will be no separate chain, it will only be displayed to users under a new brand.

BCHA users do not have to do anything, the rebrand will take place automatically. However, they are recommended to upgrade to the XEC wallet afterwards.

Even if they do not make the upgrade, their old BCHA wallet will be operational but it will display BCHA instead of XEC, according to the blog post.

#Bitcoin Cash News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada