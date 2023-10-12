Spot Bitcoin ETF Close to Being Approved by SEC

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. SEC approval for a Bitcoin ETF has become a tantalizing reality
Thu, 10/12/2023 - 05:28
Spot Bitcoin ETF Close to Being Approved by SEC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The race for the coveted approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is heating up. Jake Chervinsky, chief policy officer at Blockchain Association, says that "all signs point toward SEC approval for bitcoin spot ETFs."

ARK's ETF filing updates

According to recent posts by Eric Balchunas, ARK Investment Management has made significant updates to its spot Bitcoin ETF prospectus. The SEC, a few weeks prior, had shared feedback with various issuers about their S-1 filings, prompting revisions. ARK appears to have addressed these concerns, particularly regarding Net Asset Value (NAV) calculations which the SEC had commented upon. 

Notably, the updated prospectus highlights that the NAV calculation doesn't comply with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Furthermore, ARK has clarified that the Trust's assets with their Custodian are stored in segregated Bitcoin blockchain accounts, or "wallets", ensuring they are not mixed with corporate or other customer assets. 

Related
Ripple’s Top Lawyer Says XRP Has Unique Status in U.S.

These revisions are seen as a positive step toward SEC approval, Balchunas emphasized that there might be further discussions required with the SEC on these intricate details.

Surging ETF odds

The recent court ruling favoring Grayscale against the SEC has bolstered optimism for spot Bitcoin ETF approvals, with analysts predicting a 75% chance this year and 95% by the end of 2024.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, as well as other financial juggernauts of the likes of Fidelity, WisdomTree, VanEck, and Invesco/Galaxy also pushing for their respective ETFs and showcase the immense interest and competition in this space. 

However, caution remains as the SEC still holds the power to delay its decision, especially given the recent nature of Grayscale's legal victory.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) On Verge Of Hitting Critical Level
2023/10/12 05:53
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On Verge Of Hitting Critical Level
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Binance CEO Spots Bitcoin's Deja Vu Moment
2023/10/12 05:53
Binance CEO Spots Bitcoin's Deja Vu Moment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple’s Top Lawyer Says XRP Has Unique Status in U.S.
2023/10/12 05:53
Ripple’s Top Lawyer Says XRP Has Unique Status in U.S.
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya