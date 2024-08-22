    Bitcoin (BTC) to Skyrocket If This 'Cup and Handle' Pattern Plays Out

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin could be on verge of rally if this pattern plays out as expected
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 14:10
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Skyrocket If This 'Cup and Handle' Pattern Plays Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As of right now, Bitcoin is forming a bullish technical pattern known as the cup and handle, which has historically been a sign of major price increases. Bitcoin might be about to see a huge surge that could push its price well over $100,000 if this pattern holds true. 

    Advertisement

    The cup and handle pattern is widely acknowledged for its consistent ability to indicate positive trends. A smaller period of consolidation forms the handle after the price first declines and then gradually recovers to form a cup shape. The price usually experiences a significant upward movement after breaking out above the resistance level at the top of the handle. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As of now, it seems that Bitcoin is finishing up the handle formation. Traders are waiting for a breakout that could validate the pattern, as the price has been accumulating just below a sizable resistance zone. The measured move indicates a potential target well above $100,000 for Bitcoin if it can break above this resistance. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Two Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Never Go Below $38,000
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Placement Ahead of Chang Hard Fork

    Related
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Fake McDonald's Meme Coin Scam
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 11:29
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Fake McDonald's Meme Coin Scam
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Notably, though, a fundamental increase in the price of Bitcoin is probably required for this pattern to fully materialize. Although strong signals can be obtained from technical patterns, they are frequently triggered by other factors like market sentiment, macroeconomic events or noteworthy news in the cryptocurrency world. 

    The next big bull run for Bitcoin might need to be sparked by a post-halving boost, which has historically given the cryptocurrency significant upward momentum. Historically, there have been notable price increases during the post-halving period, which is currently the case with Bitcoin. The scarcity that results from fewer new Bitcoins coming onto the market frequently pushes prices higher. This could pave the way for an enormous increase in the price of Bitcoin when combined with the bullish cup and handle pattern.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 14:04
    Crypto Reacts to Fed's Market Signal: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 13:23
    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days - What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Daily Profits with CrytocoinMiner
    Launch a Network with Restaked Security in Minutes: Tanssi and Symbiotic Set New Ethereum Standard
    Match Unveils Double-Spiral Upward Growth Pattern: Where Is the Ceiling for RFG Tokens and NFTs?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) to Skyrocket If This 'Cup and Handle' Pattern Plays Out
    Crypto Reacts to Fed's Market Signal: Details
    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days - What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD