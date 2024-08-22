    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Shows Why This Bitcoin Market Is Unique

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Brandt highlights weakness of this Bitcoin cycle
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 8:54
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Shows Why This Bitcoin Market Is Unique
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Experienced trader Peter Brandt has identified a key feature of the current Bitcoin market cycle that distinguishes it from earlier ones. Based on the data and charts that Brandt examined, it appears that the current Bitcoin bull market cycle will be the longest post-halving period in the history of the cryptocurrency without a new all-time high

    This finding begs significant queries regarding the situation on the Bitcoin market right now and the likelihood of a new ATH occurring soon. According to the available data, new cycle highs were reached relatively quickly following the Bitcoin halving events in the years 2012, 2016 and 2020.

    For example, after halving, it took just eight weeks for Bitcoin to reach a new high in the 2011-2013 cycle. Similar to this, the halving of the 2015-2017 cycle resulted in a new high 24 weeks later, and the ATH for the 2018-2021 cycle took 25 weeks to reach.

    Since Bitcoin has not reached a new high in the current 2022-2025 cycle — which is already 23 weeks after the halving — it is becoming more and more likely that this cycle will break previous records for the longest period of time without a new ATH.

    As it attempts to break out of the broad descending channel, it is currently trading within resistance found around the $62,000 mark. According to the data, Bitcoin's price has to clear a major obstacle at $73,804 in order to set a new all-time high. It is unclear whether Bitcoin will reach a new high in this cycle, though the market appears to be stagnating and resistance levels are hard to overcome without proper buying support.

    According to Peter Brandt's analysis, the behavior of the Bitcoin market right now may be distinct, possibly indicating that a new ATH is unlikely for this cycle. This would be a major divergence from earlier cycles, in which Bitcoin has almost always risen to new heights following a halving event.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

