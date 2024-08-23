    Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $115-$120K: Economist Henrik Zeberg

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Economist Henrik Zeberg has adjusted his earlier Bitcoin price forecast, increasing his bet
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 12:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $115-$120K: Economist Henrik Zeberg
    Contents
    Economist and analyst Henrik Zeberg is bullish on Bitcoin and expects it to rise to $115,000. He has increased his bet after adjusting the forecast made in 2022.

    Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to trade in a range between $60,000 and $61,000.

    "Bitcoin to surge to $115k-$120K": Zeberg

    The economist referred to his tweet of Dec. 29, 2022, where he named his “targets for blow-off top.” Those assets included S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones indexes and Bitcoin. Back then, Zeberg predicted that the leading cryptocurrency would surge to the $95,000-$100,000 levels.

    Today, he pointed out that while everyone was bearish then and remains bearish now, he continues to have a bullish forecast. He said that many in late 2022 claimed that an “imminent crash” was approaching while, he pointed out, the market reached the bottom in October that year.

    Based on his Business Cycle Model, Zeberg adjusted his forecasts, and now he believes Bitcoin will be able to surge to $115,000 or even go higher and hit $120,000. “Euphoria will develop in US markets,” he tweeted. He did not specify any time frame for BTC to reach that high, though.

    Still, while remaining bullish, the economist agrees that a recession is coming, and it will be worse than it was in 1929.

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 08:02
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Kiyosaki predicts "world's biggest crash" and Bitcoin at $350,000

    Financial expert and author of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki frequently publishes tweets, predicting an upcoming “biggest crash” of all financial markets in the U.S. He expects the largest crash in the world’s history to occur soon and says it will be followed by a massive economic depression.

    However, he looks at this as an opportunity to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. Earlier this year, Kiyosaki made a stunning prediction, saying that he expects BTC to reach a whopping $350,000 by the middle of August – the period of time that has already passed. Still, he made a disclaimer that this was not a prediction but rather his wish. However, in a tweet published this week, he suggested that investors should buy more Bitcoin, silver and gold since the U.S. national debt keeps adding another trillion dollars approximately “every 100 days.”

    Kiyosaki views Bitcoin as a safe haven asset and has been tweeting about it since 2020 actively.

