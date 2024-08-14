'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts World's Worst Market Crash

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial market guide and best-selling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to social media to share some pretty dire predictions about the state of the global economy.

Advertisement

In his new post, the writer warned of a potential “crash landing” of the economy, suggesting that it could be the worst market downturn in history. In particular, he is concerned about the economic strategies currently being implemented by U.S. officials, whom he believes are not up to the task of dealing with the impending crisis.

At the same time, it is clear from Kiyosaki's message that he sees a big market crash, followed by a depression, as a great opportunity for those who are prepared for it. His mission, he says, is to advocate strategic financial preparation, drawing on his past experiences, including his time in Vietnam, to show that being prepared for hardship is key.

Bitcoin time?

With these predictions in mind, Kiyosaki has been actively promoting Bitcoin (BTC) as a way to protect against economic instability. Recently, he has moved from looking at the cryptocurrency as just another investment to arguing that it is a reliable, everyday form of money, like gold or silver.

He even believes that the cryptocurrency could reach a value of $1,000,000 in the near future.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Kiyosaki's prediction of a severe market crash shows that more and more investors are looking for stability in uncertain times, and they are, like him, turning to Bitcoin as a safe haven.