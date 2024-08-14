    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts World's Worst Market Crash

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Robert Kiyosaki, renowned gold and Bitcoin bull, warns about biggest market crash in world history
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 11:06
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts World's Worst Market Crash
    Cover image via U.Today
    Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial market guide and best-selling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to social media to share some pretty dire predictions about the state of the global economy.

    In his new post, the writer warned of a potential “crash landing” of the economy, suggesting that it could be the worst market downturn in history. In particular, he is concerned about the economic strategies currently being implemented by U.S. officials, whom he believes are not up to the task of dealing with the impending crisis.

    At the same time, it is clear from Kiyosaki's message that he sees a big market crash, followed by a depression, as a great opportunity for those who are prepared for it. His mission, he says, is to advocate strategic financial preparation, drawing on his past experiences, including his time in Vietnam, to show that being prepared for hardship is key.

    Bitcoin time?

    With these predictions in mind, Kiyosaki has been actively promoting Bitcoin (BTC) as a way to protect against economic instability. Recently, he has moved from looking at the cryptocurrency as just another investment to arguing that it is a reliable, everyday form of money, like gold or silver. 

    He even believes that the cryptocurrency could reach a value of $1,000,000 in the near future.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Kiyosaki's prediction of a severe market crash shows that more and more investors are looking for stability in uncertain times, and they are, like him, turning to Bitcoin as a safe haven.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

