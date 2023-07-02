Bitcoin (BTC) to Face $105 Million Sellout as Miners Taking Profits

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin's recent resurgence above the psychological level of $30,000 has sparked an increased level of activity among Bitcoin miners. With the steady rise in price, miners have begun to offload substantial amounts of the cryptocurrency onto exchanges. The current sellout stands at a notable $105 million, the second largest USD denominated transfer on record by Bitcoin miners.

A shift of this magnitude typically indicates that miners are looking to cash in on their holdings, possibly anticipating a price correction or looking to secure profits after the recent increase. The sellout will likely lead to an increased supply of Bitcoin on exchanges, which could exert downward pressure on the token's price in the short term.

Following the ascension in spot price above the psychologically key $30K level, #Bitcoin Miners have continued to send large clips of BTC to exchanges.



Currently, Miners are sending $105M to exchanges, the second largest USD denominated transfer on record. pic.twitter.com/D0T9XxBfBY — glassnode (@glassnode) July 1, 2023

Price-wise, Bitcoin has maintained a steady trajectory despite the major transfer from miners to exchanges. One factor contributing to this stability could be the relatively low trading volume characteristic of weekend trading sessions. While higher trading volumes generally lead to more price volatility, the lull of weekend trading might be tempering any immediate impacts of the miner sellout.

It is important to note that such movements are not unusual in the crypto market, especially in a bullish cycle. Miners, just like any other investors, often take advantage of price increases to realize their profits. However, the size and timing of this transfer do underscore the potential for significant price movements in the near term.

The market will be closely watching these developments and the potential impact on Bitcoin's price trajectory. Whether this will result in a significant price correction or simply be absorbed by the market is yet to be seen.