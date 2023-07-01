Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 1

Sat, 07/01/2023 - 13:40
Denys Serhiichuk
Which cryptocurrencies can show biggest growth in first days of July?
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 1
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The rates of most of the coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.49% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $29,600 and the resistance at $31,458.

At the moment, traders should pay attention to the nearest zone of $31,000. If the price can fix above it, one can expect a blast to the $32,000 area and above.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,608 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the correction of Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1.42%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is trying to break the last resistance before a test of the $2,000 zone. If buyers manage to close the bar above the $1,935 mark, one can expect a sharp upward move to the $2,050-$2,100 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,928 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has also increased by 1.23% since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

The price of BNB is trying to reach the interim level at $250 on the daily time frame. If it can do that, there is a high possibility to see a resistance breakout followed by further growth to the $270 area.

BNB is trading at $247 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

