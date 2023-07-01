BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 1

Original U.Today article

Which cryptocurrencies can show biggest growth in first days of July?

The rates of most of the coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.49% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $29,600 and the resistance at $31,458.

At the moment, traders should pay attention to the nearest zone of $31,000. If the price can fix above it, one can expect a blast to the $32,000 area and above.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,608 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the correction of Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1.42%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is trying to break the last resistance before a test of the $2,000 zone. If buyers manage to close the bar above the $1,935 mark, one can expect a sharp upward move to the $2,050-$2,100 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,928 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has also increased by 1.23% since yesterday.

The price of BNB is trying to reach the interim level at $250 on the daily time frame. If it can do that, there is a high possibility to see a resistance breakout followed by further growth to the $270 area.

BNB is trading at $247 at press time.