BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 1

The rates of most of the coins keep rising, however, there are some exceptions.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.49% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $29,600 and the resistance at $31,458.
At the moment, traders should pay attention to the nearest zone of $31,000. If the price can fix above it, one can expect a blast to the $32,000 area and above.
Bitcoin is trading at $30,608 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the correction of Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1.42%.
Image by TradingView
From the technical point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is trying to break the last resistance before a test of the $2,000 zone. If buyers manage to close the bar above the $1,935 mark, one can expect a sharp upward move to the $2,050-$2,100 area.
Ethereum is trading at $1,928 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has also increased by 1.23% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
The price of BNB is trying to reach the interim level at $250 on the daily time frame. If it can do that, there is a high possibility to see a resistance breakout followed by further growth to the $270 area.
BNB is trading at $247 at press time.