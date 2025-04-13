Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Revived? $100,000 Is Not Far

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 13/04/2025 - 13:28
    Market seeing signs of recovery as major economical pressure factor is temporarily alleviated
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As geopolitical events reduce pressure on both traditional and digital markets, Bitcoin is exhaling with relief. Trade uncertainty caused a period of volatility, but a significant 90-day tariff pause on important tech imports has sped up the recovery. After rising to a local high of $85,000, Bitcoin may soon surpass the highly anticipated $100,000 milestone.

    As more than $390 billion in imports are now exempt, markets saw this as a positive indication. Important technological elements like computers, smartphones and semiconductors were excluded, which is a positive development for the cryptocurrency industry as well.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The halt allows tech behemoths like Apple and Nvidia to avoid the price increases and disruptions that would have come with high tariffs. In fact, under the previous policy analysts had warned that iPhones could cost as much as $3,500. The removal of this risk caused a spike in both Bitcoin and equity markets. During the tariff scare Apple alone saw a decline in market value of over $640 billion, which had an effect on riskier assets like cryptocurrency.

    Dogecoin Developer Issues Crucial Warning to Crypto Community; Here's Why
    Sun, 04/13/2025 - 09:30
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At $84.08 billion, Bitcoin also recorded its highest weekly trading volume of 2025. The resurgence of activity indicates that investors are confidently returning. With the RSI at 51 and BTC technically hovering just above the 200 EMA, there is still room for growth. Another important consideration is the quiet but potent tailwind of the exemption of computer and semiconductor components.

    Ethereum's Buterin Slams Pump.fun
    Sun, 04/13/2025 - 08:45
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    These elements form the cornerstone of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining. From mining rigs to smart contract platforms, the foundation of cryptocurrency remains intact and may even become more affordable as production is predicted to stay steady and reasonably priced. All things considered, Bitcoin has space to expand during this 90-day lull. Bitcoin may have a more obvious path toward $100,000 if macro conditions remain the same.

    #Bitcoin
