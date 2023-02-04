Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are not giving up as all the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday, going up by 0.06%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local resistance at $23,460. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to the $23,700-$23,800 zone until the end of the day, as enough energy has been accumulated for such a move.

On the bigger time frame, the price keeps trading in the wide channel as neither side has accumulated enough power for a further sharp move.

However, if the rate returns to the $24,000 zone, the growth may lead to a test of the resistance at $25,212 soon.

From the midterm point of view, the rate has made a false breakout of the $23,954 mark, which means that buyers might have found some obstacles on the way. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $23,000-$24,000 for the next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,515 at press time.