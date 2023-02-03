Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 3

Original U.Today article

Does Ethereum (ETH) have power for further growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep controlling the market situation as most of the coins are in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not follow the rise of other coins, falling by 0.11%.

On the hourly chart, the price has broken the local resistance at $1,655 against the increased volume. If buyers can hold the price above that mark by the end of the day, the growth may continue to the $1,700 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price is slowly approaching the resistance at $1,680. That level plays an essential role for buyers in terms of the possibility of a further rise. If the candle fixes around it with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the $1,800-$1,900 zone.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. The rate is trying to break the upper level of the wide channel. If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the nearest resistance area around $2,000.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,658 at press time.