DOGE Price Analysis for February 3

Fri, 02/03/2023 - 19:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Is DOGE ready for local rise?
Even though bulls remain more powerful than bears, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE keeps rising, going up by 0.04% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, the rate of DOGE is about to fix above the resistance at $0.09248. If that occurs, the growth may continue to the area of $0.094 until the end of the day. In addition, the trading volume is rising, which means that buyers tend to be more powerful than sellers at the moment.

On the daily time frame, neither bears nor bulls have seized the initiative. However, the rate is still closer to the resistance level than to the support, which means that further growth is more likely to see than a drop. All in all, traders can see sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.09-$0.095 until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the price has made a false breaout of the resistance at $0.0955. If the closure happens far from that mark, one can expect a slight correction to the $0.085 zone shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.0923 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

