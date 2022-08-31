Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 31

After a few days of decline, some coins are trying to return to the bullish trend.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.83% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly approaching the local support level at $20,126. If the pressure continues and the candle closes below $20,200, the breakout might lead to the test of the important $20,000 mark soon.
On the daily time frame, nothing crucial is happening as Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the channel.
However, if buyers lose the $20,000 mark, there is a chance to see a further decline to $19,500 by the end of the week.
From the mid-term point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) has almost touched the mirror level at $20,700. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the weekly closure. If the rate returns to the support level at $19,500, traders might see BTC around $19,000 again.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,930 at press time.