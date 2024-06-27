No, Binance Is Not Delisting Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the age of social media and self-reporting of events, some information flying around might be false. LucieSHIB, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing executive, tried to counter this earlier today. It happens that some members of the community misconstrued an update from the Binance exchange about the delisting of a SHIB trading pair.

Advertisement

Setting record straight

According to LucieSHIB, this post does not imply that Binance exchange is delisting Shiba Inu as an asset on its platform. Notably, the platform reviews its listed trading pairs regularly, and it filters out nonperforming pairs.

This was what the trading platform did when it named the SHIB/TUSD pair among the pairs to delist by June 28. The other pairs affected in this latest round of delisting include METIS/FDUSD, LINK/TUSD and BLUR/FDUSD, among others.

IMPORTANT: #BINANCE IS NOT DELISTING $SHIB.



There were some clickbait articles; please always double-check with reliable sources.



The delisting is for the TRADING PAIR $SHIB/TUSD. pic.twitter.com/82sIrsqp8j — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) June 27, 2024

LucieSHIB warned the community of articles from crypto media with clickbait features. This update comes considering the volatility of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The community is so fragile that fraudulent entities generally take advantage of situations like this to defraud users of their hard-earned money.

Binance exchange remains one of the biggest trading platforms on which SHIB trades as an asset. While the SHIB/TUSD pair is out the door, interested traders can still explore other available pairs, including SHIB/USDT and SHIB/USDC, among others.

Shiba Inu caution campaign

Lucie has a very demanding job as a mouthpiece for the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem. In recent times, some of the most visible conversations from the account have hinged on cautioning members.

With numerous crypto scams on the rise, setting the record straight regarding Binance-Shiba Inu relations is vital. The message was well received by the community and, as expected, unsolicited exploitation resulting from the Binance announcement can be discounted by community members moving forward.