    No, Binance Is Not Delisting Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) executive shuns Binance delisting FUD
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 9:26
    No, Binance Is Not Delisting Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    In the age of social media and self-reporting of events, some information flying around might be false. LucieSHIB, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing executive, tried to counter this earlier today. It happens that some members of the community misconstrued an update from the Binance exchange about the delisting of a SHIB trading pair.

    Setting record straight

    According to LucieSHIB, this post does not imply that Binance exchange is delisting Shiba Inu as an asset on its platform. Notably, the platform reviews its listed trading pairs regularly, and it filters out nonperforming pairs. 

    This was what the trading platform did when it named the SHIB/TUSD pair among the pairs to delist by June 28. The other pairs affected in this latest round of delisting include METIS/FDUSD, LINK/TUSD and BLUR/FDUSD, among others.

    LucieSHIB warned the community of articles from crypto media with clickbait features. This update comes considering the volatility of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The community is so fragile that fraudulent entities generally take advantage of situations like this to defraud users of their hard-earned money.

    Binance exchange remains one of the biggest trading platforms on which SHIB trades as an asset. While the SHIB/TUSD pair is out the door, interested traders can still explore other available pairs, including SHIB/USDT and SHIB/USDC, among others.

    Shiba Inu caution campaign

    Lucie has a very demanding job as a mouthpiece for the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem. In recent times, some of the most visible conversations from the account have hinged on cautioning members.

    With numerous crypto scams on the rise, setting the record straight regarding Binance-Shiba Inu relations is vital. The message was well received by the community and, as expected, unsolicited exploitation resulting from the Binance announcement can be discounted by community members moving forward.

    #Shiba Inu
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

