Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    New Bitcoin price prediction has stunned crypto community
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is currently showing no momentum, and its sideways movement has continued. It seems that the largest cryptocurrency on the market is stuck in this consolidation range around $60,000 to $62,000. However, many in the community are still anticipating a massive price breakout. They still believe in the "Uptober" theory for the Bitcoin price.

    Advertisement

    Among them is notable crypto trader and analyst Jelle. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared an insightful analysis of the current market situation and gave a massive BTC price prediction. The analyst explained that the consolidation phase in the summer bull market phases historically ends around the last 10 days of October.

    New Bitcoin all-time high?

    The analyst thinks that the "chop" phase, where BTC sees frequent price dips, may also end around this time period in 2024. According to Jelle, if history repeats itself and the same pattern is followed by Bitcoin, the market may see the start of a huge price breakout for the leading coin. The analyst predicted that the Bitcoin price may hit a new all-time high (ATH) in the next two to three weeks.

    HOT Stories
    Bitfinex 2016 Hack Saga Worth $5.8 Billion Finally Gets Resolution
    Bitcoin to $135,000: Peter Brandt Unveils Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    $115 Billion Giant VanEck Launches Fund Focusing on Crypto and AI
    Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs: Details

    Per his prediction, the Bitcoin chart looks ready to ignite this potential bull run. The current all-time high of BTC is around $73,780. The coin achieved this milestone in March of this year after the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in January. Now, Jelle is expecting a new ATH by the end of October or the start of November.

    Advertisement

    As of press time, Bitcoin is trading around $61,788 after a drop of 1.75% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has been trading around this channel, and the "chop season," a term used by Jelle, seems to be continuing. However, Jelle’s analysis states that this phase is going to be over soon, and new highs are in the cards for Bitcoin.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 14:55
    Coinbase Finally Activates Support for Bitcoin Taproot Transfers: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 14:51
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence After Fake-Satoshi Reveal
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coded Estate's Oversubscribed Angel Round Fuels Launch of Real Estate Hub on Nibiru Chain
    BloFin Impresses at TOKEN2049 Singapore with Strong Vision for Rapid Expansion
    Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems with Embedded Banking and Instant Liquidity for Web 3.0
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Coinbase Finally Activates Support for Bitcoin Taproot Transfers: Details
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence After Fake-Satoshi Reveal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD