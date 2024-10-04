Advertisement
AD

    Bitwise Files for Another Bitcoin ETF Product: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitwise changing crypto ETF strategies
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 16:00
    Bitwise Files for Another Bitcoin ETF Product: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Asset management firm Bitwise has recently kept one of its departments busy with paperwork. Less than 72 hours after filing for an XRP Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), the asset manager submitted another application. This time, Bitwise has turned its attention to the world’s leading digital cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Bitwise’s new rotation strategy to balance risk and return

    According to its announcement, the asset manager has strategically decided to convert its three crypto futures ETFs from "long-only" strategies. The new development will see its ETF rotate between crypto and U.S. Treasury exposure, depending on prevailing market trends.

    Related
    It's Official, First XRP ETF Filing Lands on SEC's Desk
    Wed, 10/02/2024 - 14:34
    It's Official, First XRP ETF Filing Lands on SEC's Desk
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    This adjustment implies that when the market trend indicates increased volatility in the crypto space, the ETF will shift some or all of its investment into U.S. Treasuries. Equally, when market conditions favor Bitcoin more than treasuries, Bitwise will increase its allocation to crypto futures.

    The approach serves as a hedge to derisk its investment. Usually, U.S. Treasuries are safer and lower-risk investments, and this move will give Bitwise more flexibility to reduce potential losses, notably when Bitcoin gets volatile or bearish

    In essence, Bitwise aims to balance its higher-risk crypto futures and stable U.S. government bonds.

    Product conversion and name changes set for December

    The new conversion has been scheduled for Dec. 3, 2024. The ticker for the new filing will be BITC. However, the asset manager has stated that the names and strategies will be adjusted.

    Related
    BlackRock Calls Bitcoin 'Global Monetary Alternative'
    Fri, 10/04/2024 - 12:13
    BlackRock Calls Bitcoin 'Global Monetary Alternative'
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Bitwise Strategy Optimum Roll ETF will switch to Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF. A similar conversion applies to its Ethereum product, which will be known as Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF. 

    The last product will be Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF.

    Notably, this approach might help safeguard investors’ assets and balance risk and reward, especially for institutional players.

    #Bitwise
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 15:51
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC's Appeal, SHIB Exec Shares Market Rule Number 1 About 'Uptober' Pump, Dormant BTC Whale Sees 7,240% Gains as 'Uptober' Begins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 15:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back to $62,000 on Strong US Payroll Data
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitwise Files for Another Bitcoin ETF Product: Details
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC's Appeal, SHIB Exec Shares Market Rule Number 1 About 'Uptober' Pump, Dormant BTC Whale Sees 7,240% Gains as 'Uptober' Begins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back to $62,000 on Strong US Payroll Data
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD