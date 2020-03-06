Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Now Qualified as Legal Form of Money by French Authorities

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 09:25
  • Yuri Molchan

    Good news for the crypto community emerges in France where the Commercial Court of Nanterre has recognized Bitcoin as a currency

As reported by Les Echos, Bitcoin now has the official status of money in France. BTC was acknowledged by the court in a decision regarding cryptocurrencies in late February but was made public only now.

Les Echos now expects this decision to improve the situation with Bitcoin transactions and boost BTC liquidity.

French court calls Bitcoin a currency

The aforementioned verdict was made by the Commercial Court of Nanterre – BTC was acknowledged to be a fungible intangible asset, similar to a fiat currency.

A lawyer Hubert de Vauplane from Kramer & Levin says that this decision now permits Bitcoin to be legally used as money. So it should spur the number of Bitcoin transactions in France – lending, trading, repo, etc, and, thus, turn the crypto market into a more liquid one.

The initial legal case

The court made the decision while working on a dispute between French crypto exchange Paymium and English investment firm, BitSpread, dealing with crypto.

In 2014, Paymium lent BitSpread a certain amount of BTC. When Bitcoin Cash emerged in 2017 as a result of the hard fork and all BTC holders received BCH on a 1:1 ratio, the question emerged whether BitSpread should return to Paymium the BCH it received as well.

Germany the first to legalize Bitcoin

Earlier, Bitcoin made headlines with news that Germany had become the first country in Europe to give Bitcoin legal status and acknowledge it as ‘private money’ and a financial tool.

Where Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Move After Breaking $9,200: Analysts’ Take

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin trades at $9,160, gradually recovering its losses after it fell from under the $10,000 level, analysts are sharing where the price may head next

The flagship digital currency is gradually rising back to the $10,000 level. Three recent events are believed to be pushing the price – the cancellation of the Indian cryptocurrency ban (now Indian investors are free to legally trade BTC and other crypto on local exchanges), the announcement of a 5G router from HTC (which can run a full BTC node) and the official legalization of crypto in South Korea.

Earlier on Friday, U.Today reported that a French court had officially recognized Bitcoin as a currency.

Now, as Bitcoin is trading at $9,160, according to CoinMarketCap, traders and analysts are sharing their take on where the major crypto may head after it breaks through $9,200.

Mixed take: $9,300/$8,900

Crypto trader ‘George’ is bullish on the further BTC price advance. He sees $9,300 as the next level BTC is likely to take. However, he admits that the most popular cryptocurrency may reverse and start heading back to the $8,900 area.

BTC 1

Mixed take: $9,400/$8,400

Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe reckons that BTC is stuck in a range at the moment after flipping the $9,000 support. Should Bitcoin break above $9,150 (which it has almost already done), the coin may then head higher – towards $9,400. Reaching this level is likely, the analyst writes.

However, if BTC slumps below $8,950, the market should expect a further decline to $8,600 or $8,400, he tweets.

BTC 2

Modest bullish expectations

Crypto trader Scott Melker seems to be one of those who are moderately bullish on further BTC price movement. He tweets about a bull flag he has spotted on the chart. Melker hopes that the daily trading closes above $9,090.

BTC 3

 

