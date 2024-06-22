Advertisement
AD

    Early Twitter Investor Naval Ravikant Calls Bitcoin (BTC) True Store of Value

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Silicon Valley legend explains what role of Bitcoin (BTC) is and how altcoins can compete with it
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 14:56
    Early Twitter Investor Naval Ravikant Calls Bitcoin (BTC) True Store of Value
    Cover image via flic.kr
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Renowned venture capitalist Naval Ravikant opined that Bitcoin (BTC) is the only true L1 in terms of store of value, while alternative blockchains are only competing for the best medium of exchange status. Crypto commentators are sure that the picture is more nuanced.

    Naval Ravikant calls Bitcoin (BTC) true store of value

    Iconic venture investor and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant took to Twitter to call Bitcoin (BTC) the true "Layer One" and "Store of Value." All other blockchains (altcoins) are therefore competing to become "Medium of Exchange," or Layer Two.

    Ravikant shared this take with his 2.3 million followers yesterday, June 21, 2024.

    The Silicon Valley legend is an investor in a number of cryptocurrency projects, including L1 blockchains Chia (XCH) and Mina Protocol (MINA), EVM L2 Monad, on-chain dark pool Renegade, predictions platform PolyMarket, DeFi protocol InstaDapp and so on.

    Also, since 2017, he has backed a number of investing rounds for Bitwise, an asset management heavyweight, operator of a spot Bitcoin ETF and an applicant for Ethereum ETF approval.

    Related
    Mon, 04/05/2021 - 12:55
    NFTs Slammed by Legendary Investor Naval Ravikant, Here's Why
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, he was criticizing the concept of NFTs associated with off-chain content for the lack of provable scarcity.

    Crypto community disagrees, here's why

    Meanwhile, Ravikant repeatedly stressed that cryptocurrency can solve many problems and slammed regulators for their attacks on blockchain.

    Bitcoin (BTC) proponents disagreed with Ravikant on his take. Former Kraken Head of Growth Dan Held highlighted that altcoins are only testnets for Bitcoin (BTC), while potential BTC L2s would address all of their issues.

    CEO of Swan Cory Klippsten is certain that Bitcoin (BTC) will work like a medium of exchange as well. 

    By contrast, some Bitcoin (BTC) critics highlighted that the majority of altcoins are just taking baby steps and cannot be compared to the first crypto.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Advertisement
    related image Massive 51 Million XRP Stash Shifted From Binance as Whales Intensify Moves
    Jun 22, 2024 - 14:50
    Massive 51 Million XRP Stash Shifted From Binance as Whales Intensify Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Chainlink (LINK) Skyrockets 1,453% in Whale Activity, Massive Move Coming?
    Jun 22, 2024 - 14:50
    Chainlink (LINK) Skyrockets 1,453% in Whale Activity, Massive Move Coming?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano (ADA) Welcomes Major Chain Update: Details
    Jun 22, 2024 - 14:50
    Cardano (ADA) Welcomes Major Chain Update: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Early Twitter Investor Naval Ravikant Calls Bitcoin (BTC) True Store of Value
    Massive 51 Million XRP Stash Shifted From Binance as Whales Intensify Moves
    Chainlink (LINK) Skyrockets 1,453% in Whale Activity, Massive Move Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD