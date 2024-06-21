Gobbling Up Bitcoin: Dell CEO Excites Bitcoin Community

Michael Dell, chief executive officer of computer giant Dell, has stirred a wave of excitement within the cryptocurrency community after posting an AI-generated picture of a cookie monster gobbling up Bitcoin.

The social media post has led to more speculation about the centibillionaire potentially warming up to the largest cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today , Dell vaguely hinted at his "orange-pilling" with a Thursday social media post about scarcity creating value.

The 59-year-old businessman, whose net worth is estimated to be $113.5 billion, went on to repost a pitch from MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, seemingly confirming the speculation.

His latest post with the cookie monster leaves no doubts about Dell's newfound interest in Bitcoin.

Some Bitcoiners have urged the centibillionaire to follow the lead of the likes of Saylor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk by placing Bitcoin on Dell's balance sheet.

Dell is no stranger to Bitcoin. In 2014, he repeatedly tweeted that the computer giant had started accepting the largest cryptocurrency for payments. However, Dell dropped support for Bitcoin in 2017 due to tepid demand.

During a 2021 interview with the New York Times' newsletter DealBook, Dell said that he was bullish on blockchain technology, calling it "underrated." However, he refused to share his take on Bitcoin back then.

Earlier today, Dell also shared a poll about the next breakthrough in tech, listing blockchain alongside such cutting-edge technologies as quantum computing, AI, and space tech.

In early 2023, the computer giant also joined the Hedera Governing Council in order to develop applications for decentralized environments.