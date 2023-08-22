Bitcoin (BTC) May Collapse to $20,000 If This Happens: Analyst

Tue, 08/22/2023 - 18:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid global economic shifts and climbing bond yields, Bitcoin, the preeminent digital asset, is facing renewed pressure
Bitcoin (BTC) May Collapse to $20,000 If This Happens: Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bitcoin, the largest digital asset by market capitalization, could be on the cusp of another major drop. 

With the flagship cryptocurrency recently extending its losses and marking its worst performance since November 2022, analysts and investors are closely monitoring key levels of support and resistance.

A recent observation from cryptocurrency analyst Ali, known as @ali_charts on the X social media platform, indicates that if Bitcoin loses its support at $25,400, it could see a further dip to as low as $22,650 or even $20,590.

On the flip side, Ali notes that the cryptocurrency would need to breach and hold above the resistance level at $28,830 in order to signal a bullish reversal. 

A global rise in bond yields   

These developments come against a backdrop of a global rise in bond yields, which traditionally deter dip buying in riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reports. Bitcoin, which recently traded close to a two-month low at approximately $26,000, reflects this broader sentiment.

As borrowing costs anticipate staying high for an extended period, it dampens demand for volatile investments across the board, from stocks to digital currencies.

Related
Grayscale-SEC Lawsuit: Here's Latest Update
Further compounding Bitcoin's shaky position are global economic conditions. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields are touching multi-year highs.

Such an economic landscape predicts limited liquidity, which could be detrimental for riskier assets such as the bellwether cryptocurrency.

A long-term look

However, despite the cautionary landscape, some industry voices project a bullish view for the cryptocurrency's long-term future. Josh Olszewicz, a notable figure in the crypto trading space, highlights that the two-year moving average multiple for Bitcoin remains within the DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) value area. Impressively, the 5x multiplier of this moving average currently sits at a staggering $168,000.

If Bitcoin begins to ascend in the forthcoming months, this figure could increase, offering a silver lining to the crypto enthusiasts.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Grayscale-SEC Lawsuit: Here's Latest Update
08/22/2023 - 16:00
Grayscale-SEC Lawsuit: Here's Latest Update
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Central Banks Issue Warning About Crypto
08/22/2023 - 15:45
Central Banks Issue Warning About Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Official Shares One Mistake With Shibarium Made by Shytoshi Kusama, XRP Whales Accumulate Billions of Tokens, SHIB Sheds 100 Million Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/22/2023 - 15:35
SHIB Official Shares One Mistake With Shibarium Made by Shytoshi Kusama, XRP Whales Accumulate Billions of Tokens, SHIB Sheds 100 Million Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina