Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Here's What Happened

Wed, 06/21/2023 - 14:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Flagship cryptocurrency has reached new historic peak, according to recent report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a report by on-chain data aggregator Glassnode, this week Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high related to the illiquid supply of BTC held in cold wallets off crypto exchanges.

A tweet by the company's analytics team stated that there has been noted a divergence between Bitcoin balances on exchanges and the illiquid supply of BTC.

This week, the Bitcoin supply with no history of spending has reached an ATH of 15.2 million. As for balances on trading platforms, they have reached a bottom since early 2018. This figure stands at 2.3 million BTC at the time of writing.

Ethereum (ETH) Regains $1,820 Fueled by These Triggers: Details

Hodlers accumulating Bitcoin fast and steadily

Glassnode also wrote that BTC hodlers are buying Bitcoin by approximately 42,200 coins per month: "the price insensitive class are absorbing a non-trivial portion of the currently available supply."

This process of active gradual buying started around two years ago, and Glassnode believes that investors may continue to buy BTC for another six months or even a year.

"Big players are jumping in"

Prominent crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe has reminded his followers that "the big players are jumping in" to buy Bitcoin.

Recently, BlackRock fund management company submitted an application for a Bitcoin ETF, and Fidelity was rumored to do that soon too. Invesco and WisdomTree have both applied for a Bitcoin ETF as well. Deutsche Bank is striving to gain a license to provide crypto custodial services.

Besides, Fidelity, Citadel and Schwab have joined forces to launch cryptocurrency exchange EDX. All this has pushed Bitcoin up over $28,000, and it is trading close to the $29,000 level now.

Poppe added, "The big players are jumping in, so should you."

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

