Bitcoin (BTC) Hater Peter Schiff Claims Crypto Investors Should Cash Out After 30% Rally

Peter Schiff has suggested that investors should sell Bitcoin (BTC) after an impressive rally

In a recent Twitter thread, gold bug Peter Schiff suggested that cryptocurrency investors should sell their Bitcoin holdings after a 30% rally in January.

The renowned economist has been vocal in his criticism of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies over the years. He believes that Bitcoin is little more than a speculative asset without any real underlying value and that the cryptocurrency is doomed to fail.

Schiff also argues that Bitcoin is not real money since it cannot be reliably used as a store of value given its extreme volatility and inability to hold its worth over time. Ultimately, he sees cryptocurrencies as nothing more than an elaborate Ponzi scheme with the potential to wreak havoc on global economies.

However, while he's sticking to his guns on this issue, Schiff's price predictions have been off. One possible explanation for this discrepancy is that the gold bug's predictions are rooted in his personal beliefs rather than being based on solid evidence or research.

Schiff's Bitcoin price predictions have been largely inaccurate in the past. Despite this, he continues to claim that Bitcoin is an unsustainable bubble due to its volatility and its reliance on speculation for growth.

Only time will tell whether his long-term predictions will prove to be any more accurate than his previous attempts at predicting the cryptocurrency's future performance.

However, it is clear that Schiff's record of forecasting Bitcoin price movements must be observed with caution if one wishes to make an informed decision based on his assumptions.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently sitting slightly above the $23,000 level.