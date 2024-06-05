Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Price Correction as Major Sell Signal Emerges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced significant price movement in recent trading sessions, raising both optimism and caution among investors. However, renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently highlighted a potential BTC price correction. He tweeted that the TD Sequential is giving a sell signal on the Bitcoin hourly chart. He anticipated a one-to-four-hour candlestick price correction.

Despite this sell signal, Bitcoin remains on a bullish trajectory. According to the latest data, BTC has traded at $70,856, marking a 3.26% increase in the past 24 hours. This upward movement is accompanied by a surge in trading activity, with the 24-hour trading volume up by 28.59%, reaching $37.5 billion. This heightened trading volume indicates strong investor interest and activity on the market.

In terms of technical outlook , the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Bitcoin is currently at 62. The RSI, which measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions, suggests bullish sentiment as values above 50 typically indicate buying pressure.

Similarly, the MACD level for BTC stands at 1182, presenting a buy signal. The MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. A positive MACD indicates upward momentum, aligning with the bullish trend observed in Bitcoin’s price movement.

Word of caution

Despite the bullish indicators from RSI and MACD, the TD Sequential indicator presents a contrasting perspective. The TD Sequential is a popular tool used to identify potential reversal points on the market. According to Ali Martinez, the indicator has flashed a sell signal on the hourly chart, which could lead to a one-to-four-hour candlestick correction.

The TD Sequential presents a sell signal on the #Bitcoin hourly chart, anticipating a one to four hour candlestick correction for $BTC! pic.twitter.com/PrjqXCtbgH — Ali (@ali_charts) June 5, 2024