Bitcoin (BTC) Dead, Never to Recover: Crypto Trader on General Narratives

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 11:30
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Cryptocurrency trader and analyst, CryptoBirb, discussed the sentiments and prospects for the Bitcoin (BTC) community that have resulted from the painful recession

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

It's necessary for a prominent trader to separate market tendencies from the emotions of the participants.

Panic narratives are easily sold

CryptoBirb highlighted that people repeat mantras about a ‘dead Bitcoin’ that ‘will never recover’ solely on the basis of extreme market fear, but not on real evaluations of the crypto king's future.

To prove his position, the trader showed ‘CNN’s Fear & Greed Index’, the integrated indicator of market sentiment. In the past few days, this index plummeted to below 5 points out of 100, which means ‘Extreme Fear’. One month ago, it was ‘Neutral’ at 49 points out of 100.

No Fear 

Alongside that, CryptoBirb admitted that the Bitcoin (BTC) price chart looked very bearish as it broke below the trendline. This may scare off investors who are very careful of long-term trends in price behavior.

However, bulls are not ready to toss in their towels. CryptoBirb believes we should just wait a little as the

Next weeks will define the future for all of us

This advice may be the most prudent for the vast majority of market participants. Periods of high volatility may not be the best times to enter spot markets, let alone derivatives or margin trading.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:35
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second biggest currency is expected to test levels above the current $120 price mark and head for $140

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After dropping to $99.08 on March 13, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to recover a little and at the time of writing is trading at the $120 level.

Traders are offering multiple scenarios on the coin’s further movement. Still they believe that the first thing Ethereum will do is test higher price levels.

‘Test of $135-140 likely to occur’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has shared his take on the ETH price scenario. Michael van de Poppe states that ETH is holding in the green area and expects it to rise high enough to test the $140 zone.

The analyst also says that should ETH lose turn red, he would expect it to go down towards $103-$80.

Heading down to $79

Trader ‘TamasAron’ from TradingView has shared an ETH/USDT chart on his page, on which he shows the way he expects ETH to move from its current position.

As per TamasAron, the second biggest currency is going to rise to $128 first but then it is likely to decline to the $79 zone. Both movements are going to be made within a downward trend, as per the chart.

ETH 1

Trader ‘Evgenicys’ from TradingView has put his prediction on the ETH price simply – bear flag.

ETH 2

ETH may recover fast

As reported by U.Today previously, a blockchain researcher and a Placeholder partner Chris Burniske tweeted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to recover from their recent large-scale losses faster than other cryptocurrencies along with a few other coins.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

