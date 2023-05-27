Bitcoin (BTC) Core Gets Major Release, Here's What Is New

Sat, 05/27/2023 - 11:18
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin update comes at time when BTC network is seeing rise of Ordinals
Bitcoin Core has now launched version 25.0. This release comes with new features, various bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as updated translations.

Notable changes are P2P and network changes, new RPCs and updated RPCs.

Regarding P2P and network changes, mempool and relay policies now permit transactions of non-witness sizes of 65 bytes and higher.

This will enable more use cases for smaller transaction sizes and better represent the real protections against CVE-2017-12842 that have been provided.

By scanning all block filters in a specified range, the scanblocks RPC returns the relevant blockhashes from a set of descriptors.

The update seems timely, released at a time when the Bitcoin network needed to address issues with scalability and transaction speed caused by the rise of Ordinals.

Bitcoin Core is widely supported on major operating systems, including Linux, macOS and Windows.

Peter Schiff utilizes Bitcoin blockchain

Crypto hater Peter Schiff is about to create an NFT art collection on Bitcoin, despite having criticized cryptocurrency for years and labeling NFTs as worthless.

"I'm pleased to announce an art project with one of my favorite artists, Market Price. This collaboration features the original painting 'Golden Triumph' as well as a series of prints and Ordinals inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain," Schiff tweeted.

This sparked a variety of reactions, with several expressing surprise — especially Ordinal proponents — and some quickly pointing out the apparent hypocrisy.

Layah Heilpern, a Bitcoin podcaster, commented: "You've always loved bitcoin; you pretend otherwise for clout."

Schiff replied: "This is art, and it's a tribute to gold. But there is something here for Bitcoiners as well. But I'm still not a member of that club."

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was marginally up in the last 24 hours to $26,710.

