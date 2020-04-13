U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Called 'Monetary Red Pill' by Blockchain Entrepreneur Jimmy Song

Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:36
Vladislav Sopov
Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Jimmy Song bashed the US Fed's money printing policy for its hypocrisy. He then claimed what the only fair solution amid the ongoing crisis is
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

The U.S. government policy of 'quantitative easing', stimulus packages and emergency bailouts may lead to inflation of the U.S. Dollar. Furthermore, its very nature is deceiving, Jimmy Song says.

Dangerous illusion

Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) developer and educator Jimmy Song explained why he treats the government's policy to combat the COVID-19-driven recession as a hidden form of taxation. The 'money printing' efforts raise questions about the role of the state in a financial crisis.

With the government's failure to react properly to such challenges, it becomes questionable to Mr. Song why citizens should pay their taxes. These numerous streamlined formulas constitute nothing more than a 'Blue Pill' of ignorance and fake comfort.

The only 'Red Pill' in this situation is Bitcoin (BTC), he claimed.

Searching for a common enemy

It's interesting that both camps of Bitcoin (BTC) critics and advocates have reached a consensus on the role of the U.S. government policy in this crisis. Prominent anti-Bitcoiner Peter Schiff announced that the Federal Government and Federal Reserve pose even greater threats to the U.S. than the COVID-19 outbreak itself.

Related
Peter Schiff Identifies Worst Threat to U.S. Amid COVID-19

Bitcoin (BTC) proponents Barry Silbert and Anthony Pompliano highlighted that U.S. authorities won't stop the cash injections. As a result, those willing to save their money from inflation should have a 'Plan B'.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Chinese Government to Speed Up Blockchain Adoption with New Huawei Partnership
Bitcoin (BTC) Active Supply Hits New ATH in 3 Months
Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Not To Repeat Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Pattern: Trader Mati Greenspan
Sign up for crypto digest
By pressing the “Subscribe button” you agree with ourPrivacy Policy