Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Say It's Time for 'Plan B' as Fed Ramps Up Repo Operations

📰 News
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 19:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Anthony Pompliano claims that the Federal Reserve doesn't plan to stop after announcing $1 trln repo operations that will be conducted every day till the end of March

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The U.S. Federal Reserve has made an announcement about injecting more than $1 trln into the repo markets every day at least until the end of March. The move, which is meant to help banks weather the ongoing crisis, didn't go well with the crypto community that was quick to unleash its 'money printer' memes. 

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Fixes This: Federal Reserve Quarantines Cash to Stop Coronavirus - READ MORE

Fed's bazooka

Banks are supposed to provide collateral in the likes of U.S. Treasurys to receive cash from the Fed. This liquidity is needed for short-term operations. 

The U.S. central bank made started repo operations of $500 bln on March 16 before bumping up its aggregate offered amount to the above-mentioned $1 trln figure.  

As reported by U.Today, the Fed also cut interest rates to virtually zero and started a $700 bln QE program.

Must Read
Crypto Is Here: US Federal Reserve Mulls Over Launching Digital Dollar - READ MORE

It's time for PlanB

Barry Silbert, the CEO of Digital Currency Group, was seemingly shocked by the fact that the Fed is going to funnel that much cash into the struggling economy every day, tweeting the #PlanB hashtag. 

Meanwhile, famous Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano predicts that the Fed will not stop there with its repo operations. 

#Bitcoin News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus
'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High

'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High
Two Major Investment Fund CEOs Make Opposite Bets on Bitcoin (BTC)

Two Major Investment Fund CEOs Make Opposite Bets on Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Say It's Time for 'Plan B' as Fed Ramps Up Repo Operations

📰 News
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 19:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Anthony Pompliano claims that the Federal Reserve doesn't plan to stop after announcing $1 trln repo operations that will be conducted every day till the end of March

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The U.S. Federal Reserve has made an announcement about injecting more than $1 trln into the repo markets every day at least until the end of March. The move, which is meant to help banks weather the ongoing crisis, didn't go well with the crypto community that was quick to unleash its 'money printer' memes. 

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Fixes This: Federal Reserve Quarantines Cash to Stop Coronavirus - READ MORE

Fed's bazooka

Banks are supposed to provide collateral in the likes of U.S. Treasurys to receive cash from the Fed. This liquidity is needed for short-term operations. 

The U.S. central bank made started repo operations of $500 bln on March 16 before bumping up its aggregate offered amount to the above-mentioned $1 trln figure.  

As reported by U.Today, the Fed also cut interest rates to virtually zero and started a $700 bln QE program.

Must Read
Crypto Is Here: US Federal Reserve Mulls Over Launching Digital Dollar - READ MORE

It's time for PlanB

Barry Silbert, the CEO of Digital Currency Group, was seemingly shocked by the fact that the Fed is going to funnel that much cash into the struggling economy every day, tweeting the #PlanB hashtag. 

Meanwhile, famous Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano predicts that the Fed will not stop there with its repo operations. 

#Bitcoin News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus
'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High

'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High
Two Major Investment Fund CEOs Make Opposite Bets on Bitcoin (BTC)

Two Major Investment Fund CEOs Make Opposite Bets on Bitcoin (BTC)