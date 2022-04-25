Bitcoin Breaking Below $30K Is "Very Possible," Analyst Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, is likely to drop below the $30,000, according to Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.



Stockton sees Bitcoin's failure to hold the $40,000 support level as the main bearish catalyst for another painful selloff.

She adds that the cryptocurrency has lost upside momentum similarly to the equities market. If Bitcoin keeps breaking down below the key support level, it will likely look like another bear market rather than a corrective phase.



Earlier today, the top cryptocurrency slipped to $38,202 on the Bitstamp exchange, the lowest level since March 15.