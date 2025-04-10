Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Beats Ethereum by 85% in Realized Cap

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 18:59
    BTC maintains high investor profitability against Ethereum
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Beats Ethereum by 85% in Realized Cap
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has outperformed Ethereum by over 85% in realized market capitalization growth, according to data provided by on-chain analytics platform Glassnode on April 10.

    Advertisement

    As such, Bitcoin has not only dominated Ethereum as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, but has also flipped Ethereum in their total invested capital, represented as realized capitalization.

    This data comes amid a volatile market situation which saw leading cryptocurrencies showing mixed signals as they returned to the red zones after experiencing significant rallies during the previous day.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Bottom Alert
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    XRP to $2.50? Bollinger Bands Signal Epic Bull Rally Ahead

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin has decreased by 3.50% to $79,563.20 over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum hit the deepest slump with over 8% decrease in price, with the coin trading at $1,516 as of press time.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin investor profitability hits historic stretch

    The data shows that Bitcoin’s realized capitalization has grown by a massive $468 billion, a significant increase of over 117% since the shocking FTX crash in November 2022.

    However, Ethereum on the other hand has only seen its realized capitalization grow by $61 billion, marking about a 32% surge since the same period.

    The metric, which measures the actual capital flow of the cryptocurrencies, represents the accumulation of the value of each coin at the price it last moved on-chain. As such, the metric suggests that Bitcoin has retained investors’ confidence over Ethereum despite recent volatilities.

    Related
    Retail Investors Have Been Stacking 10,627 BTC Per Day: Glassnode
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 15:21
    Retail Investors Have Been Stacking 10,627 BTC Per Day: Glassnode
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to the chart shared by Glassnode, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have experienced positive growth in this metric. Although Ethereum also saw a decent growth in capital inflows, its growth lags behind Bitcoin which saw a rapid increase of over 117% in about two years.

    With Bitcoin retaining investors’ bullish behavior for several months, Glassnode further highlighted Bitcoin’s dominance in investor profitability, with the asset maintaining higher investor profitability than Ethereum for 812 consecutive days.

    With this marking the longest stretch ever recorded, the data reveals that the average Bitcoin holder is in profit. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market value to realized value (MVRV) has fallen below 1.0 since March 2025, suggesting that the average investor in Ethereum is now underwater.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #FTX
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 18:53
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Bottom Alert
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 18:08
    S&P 500 Now Looks Like Memecoin with Wild Price Swings
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Beats Ethereum by 85% in Realized Cap
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bitcoin Bottom Alert
    S&P 500 Now Looks Like Memecoin with Wild Price Swings
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD