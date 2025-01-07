Bitcoin-Based DeFi Protocol Velar Announces Brand Transformation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Velar, the leading Bitcoin-based liquidity protocol, started the transformation of its visual identity to kick off the year of 2025. The protocol is undergoing a rebranding and continues its mission of maxing idle Bitcoin (BTC) liquidity integrated into global Web3 economy.

Bitcoin DeFi protocol Velar undergoes visual rebranding: Details

According to its official statement, Velar, a pioneering Bitcoin (BTC) DeFi protocol, has transformed its visual identity. Velar unveiled a bold new, blue and orange logo that reinforces its dedication toward, and its leadership within, Bitcoin’s fast-growing DeFi industry.

Why rebrand now?



Our CMO @visionsbtc takes us through Velar's evolution and expansion to multi-L2 Bitcoin DeFi, building what the ecosystem truly needs.



This reconsidered branding, marked by the deliberate choice to incorporate Bitcoin’s iconic orange color, reflects how dynamic new platforms like Velar are carving out their own identity while building on the commanding legacy of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Velar has risen to the forefront of Bitcoin DeFi, as one of a host of cutting-edge platforms that have evolved from experimental projects to established financial institutions, and its stylish new emblem is carefully designed to mirror that status.

Velar CEO Mithil Thakore adds that the visual rebranding reflects the dynamic character of the protocol's strategy and its progress on all main directions of its road map:

Bitcoin’s rapid evolution has allowed it to become the foundation of a more equitable financial system without international boundaries or intermediaries, that everyone can participate in. Velar has been at the forefront of that metamorphosis, and just as the identity of Bitcoin is evolving, so is ours, with a fresh image that reflects how we’re enhancing the value of its ecosystem

Founded in March 2023, Velar has already made substantial progress in its mission to unlock the more than $1 trillion in liquidity that’s currently lying dormant within the Bitcoin ecosystem. It’s doing this by building the infrastructure needed to bring native decentralized finance to the world’s top cryptocurrency.

Velar's MemeStacker offers Pump.fun alternative on Stacks

With its innovative protocols, Velar gives Bitcoin holders access to the same kind of yield-generating potential that has accelerated DeFi’s growth in the much smaller Ethereum ecosystem.

Velar has already made significant contributions to the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem, debuting Dharma, an automated market maker that has the potential to inject billions of dollars of liquidity into Bitcoin markets. That was followed by the introduction of Artha, the first perpetual decentralized exchange platform that’s native to the Bitcoin blockchain, providing traders with up to 10x leverage when trading BTC-based digital assets.

More recently, Velar set itself up to play a key role in Bitcoin’s emerging meme coin industry, launching the MemeStacker platform that allows anyone to launch their own meme-inspired tokens on the Stacks blockchain, backed by the robust security of Bitcoin itself.